The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Hulu, Max, Prime Video and More

Black Fridays of years past might have had avid shoppers waiting in line for hours or getting into department store brawls as they scoped out the best post-Thanksgiving deals. Now, some of the best deals can be found online and are usually available for at longer than 24 hours, which is something we can all feel thankful for as we fill up our virtual shopping carts.

This year, streaming platforms in particular have been rolling out competitive Black Friday deals that bring down monthly costs to lower than we’ve ever seen them. Hulu is down to $.99/month, Max is down to $3/month and Paramount+ is down to $1.99/month.

Below, check out the best Black Friday streaming deals to snag right now:

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, Amazon Prime subscribers can save up to 75% off on select Prime Video channels such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MGM+, AMC+ and STARZ, which can normally cost upwards of $11/month.

Max is currently 70% off for the first six months. The limited-time deal is available starting today, Nov. 20th through Nov. 27.

Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $2.99/month for the first six months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag. The deal will only be available until Nov. 27, so you’ll want to snag them before their typical monthly costs are reinstated.

Hulu has just announced the return of their annual Black Friday deal, which brings down the cost of their basic, ad-supported plan to only $.99/month. The deal, which runs from Nov. 21-28, saves subscribers $84 during a 12-month period.

In addition to the Hulu Black Friday deal, you can add the ad-supported plan of Disney+ for an extra $2/month for 12 months — that’s a $84 savings off the entry-level Disney Duo price. T

Until Dec. 3 you can snag a year-long Paramount+ subscription for 67% off. The streamer’s Essential Plan is currently $1.99/month while Paramount+ with Showtime is down to $3.99/month for 3 months.

Get Peacock for only $1.99/month for 12 months with the code BIGDEAL or 1 year for $19.99 with the code YEARLONG.

