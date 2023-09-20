The Best Android Phone Cases for Protecting Your Samsung or Google Smartphone in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



Why should the Apple iPhone have all the fun? Slipping a phone case on an Android phone is a great idea — especially since Samsung phones can cost upwards of $2,100. However, finding a suitable phone case to protect your investment is easier said than done.

We rounded up the best phone cases for all sorts of Android smartphones from top manufacturers like Samsung and Google. From stylish to rugged, we got you covered with phone cases that will protect your mobile device from scratches, dents, dings and cracks from accidents and mishaps.



Ahead, you’ll find our recommendations for the best Android phone cases.

1. Smartish Samsung Galaxy S23 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1



Specifically designed for the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is practical and rugged. It’s also stylish and eye-catching whenever you pull out your phone. It’s made with grippy sides and a smooth back for security and comfort in the hand, while the hidden wallet uses a spring-loaded plate for easier access to your cash, credit cards and driver’s license.

Smartish Samsung Galaxy S23 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 in "Take A Hike."

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Price: $29.99

Buy On Amazon

2. Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro



Made with premium leather, the Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro is sleek with a soft microfiber interior. It has a professional look that’s super slim and seamless. The case — which was designed in collaboration with Google — is also wireless compatible, so you can keep it on your phone when charging.

Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 7 Pro in Terracotta

Bellroy Leather Case

Price: $55.00 $39.00

Buy On Amazon

3. Ringke Fusion Card for Samsung Galaxy S23+



If you’re looking for a case with a barely-there profile for protection from accidental drops, then the Ringke Fusion Card is our pick for the Samsung Galaxy S23+. It’s made from lightweight and flexible polycarbonate plastic for durability, while its transparent look can show off your Samsung smartphone. The case even has a slot on its back for a single card, like a credit card or driver’s license.

Ringke Fusion Card For Samsung Galaxy S23+ in transparent

Ringke Fusion Card

Price: $16.99

Buy On Amazon

4. Spigen Liquid Air Case for Google Pixel 7



Although the Spigen Liquid Air Case is thin and lightweight at just over one ounce, it’s durable and tough to protect your Google Pixel 7 from scratches, scrapes and accidental drops. It’s designed with air cushioning for protection, while the case’s anti-slip design makes it feel more comfortable in your hands. It also comes in two colors: Matte black and navy blue.

Spigen Liquid Air Case For Google Pixel 7 in navy blue.

Spigen Liquid Air Pixel 7 Case

Price: $19.99 $17.99

Buy On Amazon

5. Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 7



The Caseology Parallax is rugged and tough, while it provides military-grade protection for the Google Pixel 7. The case has raised bezels for additional screen protection from drops and falls. It also features a unique 3D hexa-cube design that’s sleek and stylish, while it offers texture when holding your phone. It comes in burgundy, ash gray, matte black and sage green.

Caseology Parallax For Google Pixel 7 in burgundy.

Caseology Parallax Case

Price: $26.99 $17.99

Buy On Amazon

6. Mous Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra



The Mous Case features “AiroShock” protection that absorbs and disperses energy away from your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, if the phone is accidentally dropped — thanks to the case’s reinforced polycarbonate materials. It’s eye-catching too and comes in a few fun designs, including speckled black fabric, bamboo, black leather, carbon fiber and more.

Mous Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Speckled Black Fabric.

Mous Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Price: $64.99

Buy On Amazon

7. Pelacase Black Cassette Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra



One of the best eco-friendly phone cases out there, Pelacase’s retro cassette tape-inspired case is compostable, meaning it fully decomposes (instead of breaking into thousands of tiny microplastic pieces that will likely end up in the ocean) in addition to protecting your Samsung Galaxy phone’s screen from drops. The sustainable company offers other options for Apple and Google phones too, as well as dozens of other designs. Right now, you’ll also get two cases free when you buy two.

Pelacase Black Cassette Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pelacase Black Cassette Case

Price: $48

Buy Now

8. Casetify Custom Phone Case



Whether you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel, Casetify’s drop-friendly Impact phone case can be customized to your style. (It’s also available for iPhones.) Personalize it with well over 200 different style, text, layout, font and color combinations, from Y2K-inspired monograms to all-over initial prints.

Casetify Custom Phone Case

Casetify Impact Custom Case

Price: $72

Buy Now

9. Caseology Nano Pop Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the coolest smartphones out there, so it requires a case that’s equally cool. The Caseology Nano Pop not only looks great, but it’s also durable and strong to protect against scratches, dents, drops and other mishaps. It’s also designed in such a way that you can still comfortably and easily open and close the Samsung flip phone.

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in blueberry navy.

Caseology Nano Pop

Price: $39.99 $24.99

Buy On Amazon

10. Totallee Thin Case for Google Pixel 7a



If you want a simple case for the Google Pixel 7a that won’t break the bank, then the Totallee Thin Case is for you. It’s made from flexible and tough thermoplastic polyurethane that gives your smartphone some extra grip, while its transparent design makes it possible to show off the Pixel 7a.

Totallee Thin Case for Google Pixel 7a in clear.

Totallee Thin Case

Price: $15.00

Buy On Amazon

11. Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 7 Pro



The Spigen Rugged Armor is tough enough to keep the Google Pixel 7 Pro scratch- and scrape-free. It also absorbs shocks from drops and falls, while the matte black design is sleek and modern.

Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 7 Pro in matte black.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Price: $19.99 $16.99

Buy On Amazon

12. AICase Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5



At $2,160, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is one of the most expensive Android smartphones you can buy. And with good reason, it’s a foldable smartphone that transforms into a mini-tablet. If you’re plunking down that kind of money, then you should probably put a case around the phone to protect your investment.



The AICase Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a unibody phone case that comes with a built-in screen protector. It’s stylish in all sorts of different colors — like purple, black, blue and others — while it’s tough to protect the device from everyday wear and tear. The case even comes with a handy holder for a Samsung S-Pen stylus too.

AICase Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in purple.

AICase Fold Case

Price: $19.99

Buy On Amazon

13. Case-Mate Tough Plus Case for Google Pixel Fold



Made from recycled materials, Case-Mate’s antimicrobial Tough Plus Case can protect your Google Pixel Fold from drops of up to 15 feet. Designs for other brands and models are also available.

Case-Mate Tough Plus Case for Google Pixel Fold

Case-Mate Tough Plus Case

Price: $45

Buy Now

