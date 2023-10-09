Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Already Has Competition from Target, Walmart and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and 11, other retailers are piggy-backing off the pre-holiday shopping event with their own rival deals.



For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership (which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually), the great news is that there are plenty of fall sales to shop elsewhere online. Target’s Circle Week returns Oct. 1 to 7 with up to 40 percent off Beats, Dyson and other brands; while the Walmart Holiday Kickoff event runs from Oct. 9 to 12 online.



Shoppers who are upgrading their outdoor spaces, restocking their fall and winter wardrobes or getting early holiday gifts have plenty of ways to save this season. Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair are among the online furniture retailers that are hosting major savings on furniture, decor, rugs and more. That means you don’t need a membership to enjoy savings on designer clothing, accessories, and eyewear alongside big-ticket items like smartphones, laptops, cookware, home appliances, televisions, soundbars, gaming systems and more goods.



Below, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon fall Prime Day competing sales that are happening now through Oct. 11. From beauty deals at Violet Grey and Sephora to fashion steals at Net-A-Porter, see our top picks below, and stay tuned for more as we’ll be updating our list as more deals are announced.

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Alternative Sales at Major Retailers and Brands



Formerly Overstock.com, the relaunched home furnishings retailer’s Fall Foundations sale event promises up to 55 percent off bedding, 45 percent off rugs and an extra 15 off furniture, bath, home decor and more.

Buy Now



Best Buy hasn’t yet announced any sales for October, but there are still plenty of deals on laptops, TVs, appliances, tablets, smartphones and more tech on sale for up to 50 percent off at the retailer’s Outlet and Clearance section.

Price: $350 $250

Buy Now



Online pet retailer Chewy hasn’t announced any sales to compete with Prime Big Deal Days, but they’re currently offering up to 40 percent off pet costumes, toys and more for a limited time.

Buy Now



Through Oct. 9, save up to 50 percent off select furniture and decor kitchen appliances, tools, ceiling fans, lighting and more.

Buy Now



Through Oct. 11, save on select clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home goods during the Kohl’s 3-Day Deal Dash, including 30 percent off select toys, 50 percent off select Amazon tablets and smart home devices, 20 percent off Lego sets and more. Kohl’s members save $10 off toy and gift purchases of $50 and up, and tech deals include 50 percent off JBL headphones. Through Oct. 15, take an extra 20 percent off in stores and online with code GET20 and earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent.

Buy Now



From Oct. 9-11 online, save up to 75 percent off select appliances and floor care, up to 55 percent off decorative lighting, up to 50 percent off smart home and security devices, up to 50 percent off home decor and furniture, up to 35 percent off outdoor power equipment and more.

Buy Now



For a limited time, save 25-60 percent off womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, footwear, bags, jewelry and home goods during the Macy’s Fall Fab Sale.

Buy Now



Save up to $200 off select designer items for a limited time with code NMCIRCLE.

Buy Now



For a limited time, save over 50 percent off select items across fashion, beauty and home, including from AllSaints, GreenPan, YSL Beauty, La Mer, Dior, Steve Madden and more. Nordy Club members also earn 5x points on select beauty products.

Price: $120 $78

Buy Now



From Oct. 6-11, the pet retailer’s early Black Friday sale promises up to 50 percent off storewide and 30 percent off the Halloween Bootique collection in stores and online.

Buy Now



For a limited time, save up to 70 percent off select styles during Saks’ Fashion Flash sale and 15 percent off select beauty and grooming products with code BTY15.

Price: $598 $419

Buy Now



Target‘s fall Circle Week ended Oct. 7, but the mass retailer is offering daily deals through Dec. 24 for those who’ve already started their gift holiday shopping.

Buy Now



Through Oct. 12, Walmart Deals — Holiday Kickoff will feature $171 off the Apple Watch SE ($149, reg. $320), $400 off the Sony 75-in. Class Brava XR X90K 4K TV ($4998, reg. $1,498), $58 off the Mega Barbie the Movie Dreamhouse ($140, reg. $197), $45 off Lego Super Heroes The Batman Batmobile set ($55, reg. $100), $223 off the iHome Nova S1 Pro vacuum robot ($177, reg. $400) and many more deals.

Buy Now



Wayfair’s annual Charity Sale promises up to 70 percent off home furnishings, decor, outdoor seating, mattresses, lighting, rugs and more, while the Surplus Sale promises up to 50 percent off.

Buy Now

More of the Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Rival Sales



CRANE & CANOPY Through Oct. 11, save up to 60 percent off bedding, sheets, decor and more.



EVERLANE Score womenswear, menswear and accessories for under $100 during the label’s online sale.



FWRD Save up to 60 percent off designer labels such as Chloe, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik, Zimmerman, Valentino and more.



MADEWELL Save up to 40 percent off fall essentials and get an extra 20 percent off sale items with code EXTRA20.



NET-A-PORTER For a limited time, save 20 percent off select fall clothing, footwear and accessories from JW Anderson, Helmut Lang, Staud, Self-Portrait, Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and more luxury designers.



NIKE For a limited time, save up to 65 percent off shoes and athletic apparel during Nike’s Last Chance Sale.



OLD NAVY Save on clearance styles starting at $3.99 and enjoy exclusive daily deals including 50 percent off denim.



REVOLVE For a limited time, save up to 65 percent off brands including Agolde, Birkenstock, Norma Kamali and others during Revolve’s end-of-month sale.

Price: $198 $149

Buy Now



SEPHORA Through Oct. 10, save up to 50 percent off hair care products from Drybar, Briogeo, Amika, Living Proof and more during Sephora’s Oh Hair Yeah! sale.



ULTA Through Oct. 21, save up to 50 percent off best-selling haircare during the beauty retailer’s Gorgeous Hair event.



UMAMICART Through Oct. 13, save an extra 25 percent off all pantry items with code BIGMEAL during the online Asian grocer’s Big Meal Days.



VIOLET GREY The expert-approved beauty retailer is offering exclusive savings on FaceGym’s face rollers and skincare, Dr. Barbara Sturm supplements, Indie Lee’s retinol alternative cream, makeup by Tom Ford and Off-White and much more.

