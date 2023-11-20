Best Amazon Devices and Tech Deals for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is almost here and the Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their Ring plan along with the incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level and create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office. Waiting to give in and finally give your kid that tablet they’ve been pining for? The latest version of the kid-safe fire tablet is out, and heavily discounted.

Here is our list of the best Amazon tech deals available during the 2023 sale. Once you have your Alexa home all set up, you can check out our other round-ups on the best overall Black Friday deals, in addition to the best deals on TVs, soundbars and speakers.

Echo Dot, 5th Generation (42% Off)

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is currently 25% off, coming in two colors, Glacier White and Twilight Blue. Its sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms. You can also opt for the 3rd Gen, also half off, for an even more affordable option. Plus, the Echo Dot comes as an alarm clock (the perfect graduation gift).

$34.99 $59.99 42% off

Echo Auto (36% Off)

The Echo Auto will never be cheaper than with this Prime Deal that brings it to an astonishing $15. The Auto is the most seamless way to add Alexa control to your car, connecting to Alexa app on your phone to play through your car’s speakers. With eight microphones and far-field technology, it can hear you over background noise, music and A/C. Plus, a vent mount is included in the price so hands-free use is easier than ever.

$34.99 $54.99 36% off

Kindle Kids Edition (17% Off)

What better way to get your kid into reading than by letting them do it on a tablet? The Kindle Kids Edition is perfect because it’s purpose-built for reading, with no distracting games, ads or videos. With the included year of Amazon Kids+, your kid can also get introduced to hundreds of new children’s titles if they’re starting to get bored with their at-home library. Or you can download their tried-and-true favorites that they still aren’t sick of yet. Pair it with a Kindle cover to keep it safe from spills or falls.

$99.99 $119.99 17% off

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (34% Off)

Let’s be real, a kids tablet can be a lifesaver. Be it in the car, at a restaurant or just for 20 minutes of uninterrupted quiet time at home the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is a great way reclaim a little bit of sanity when things go haywire. This fully-loaded tablet comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ (which contains thousands of children’s movies, TV shows, books, educational apps and games) parental controls, and a sturdy case to protect the screen (available in colors blue, lavender or aquamarine).

$124.99 $189.99 34% off

Echo Buds (30% Off)

You can already save big on Amazon’s brand new Echo Buds, which came out last month. The wireless, noise cancelling headphones produce dynamic audio with a sealed in-ear design that limits background noise. Their biggest plus is Alexa compatibility, allowing you to stream music, play podcasts and read Audible books all by simple voice command.

$34.99 $49.99 30% off

Echo Show 10 (30% Off)

It’s probably only fair that if the kids are going to get their own tablet, that the grownups should have one as well. The latest Apple Fire tablet is available at 32 or 64 GB (depending on price) and offers 12 hours of uninterrupted watching with its massive battery and over 50% more RAM than any former tablets. Think of it as a tiny computer but with a smaller screen.

$104.99 $149.99 30% off

Blink Mini (43% Off)

The smart security camera can monitor your home, pet or really anything you want. The Blink mini is a breeze to install, simply connect the Blink app to your WiFi, and you’re good to go. The security camera also comes with a motion detection and a two way audio so you can tell your doggo he’s a good boy anytime you want while you’re stuck at your desk.

$19.99 $34.99 43% off

Insignia Smart HD TV – Fire Edition (46% Off)

This deal saves you $70 on a 24-inch flat-screen TV. Voice remote with Alexa, watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows and access Fire TV with seamless integration. The same model also comes in a 39-inch screen, currently 12% off, if you’re looking for a larger size. Check out more home entertainment deals here.

$64.98 $119.99 46% off

Fire TV Stick (50% Off)

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions.

$19.99 $39.99 50% off

Ring Video Doorbell (45% Off)

The latest version of The Ring security system has upgraded to a 1080p HD video doorbell system that includes motion detector alerts, the ability to talk back and forth through the device with whomever is at your door and night vision. Get real time notifications when someone is at your door, on your phone because The Ring can be connected to all of your devices. And if you add on the Ring Protect Plan you can record and keep your videos for up to 60 days.

$54.99 $99.99 45% off

