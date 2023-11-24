The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now, From Massage Guns to Headphones
Amazon’s Black Friday deals are officially live, giving customers a chance to shop some of the year’s best deals online.
This year’s sale will feature some new discounts on Amazon’s most popular products, with prices lower than any other time of the year, including Prime Day. Brands on sale include YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and Ruggable, BISSELL, and Le Creuset.
Check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals below, and our running list of all Black Friday deals here.
TheraGun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun ($110 Off)
Therabody’s entire line of percussive massagers are on sale for Prime Day, and the cheapest TheraGun deal gets you the TheraGun Prime for just $189. That’s $110 off its regular price of $299 and the first time we’re seeing this massage gun under $200.
$189.00
$299.00 37% off
Keurig Single-Serve (50% Off)
You can’t go wrong with Keurig’s signature single-cup coffee machine, which can brew K-Cup pods in less than six minutes. Amazon’s Black Friday deals haven’t even gone live yet but it’s unlikely it’ll get any cheaper than this current deal, which brings it down to only $50.
$50.00
$99.99 50% off
JBL Tune Headphones (50% Off)
Wireless headphones from a premium audio company like JBL are a must-have for both listening to music and working in a high-paced office environment. But finding a decent JBL headphones deal is nearly impossible to come by. So if you’re in the market for new headphones — ones that work as well for a workout as they do your daily commute — you’ll want to get your hands on these JBL Tune Wireless Headphones, which are currently 50% off on Amazon.
$24.95
$49.95 50% off
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (35% Off)
There are plenty of TV deals for Black Friday but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $3400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080p image. The newest smart TV, which is a No.1 bestseller on Amazon, also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.
$339.99
$519.99 35% off
Amazon Insignia TV 55-Inch (27% Off)
Amazon’s Fire TV is a #1 release on the retailer for a reason. For an unbeatable $349, you can enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment with support for Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus. The affordable set also comes with a Fire TV Alexa-controlled remote, that allows you to sift through millions of movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Up your experience by adding on the Fire TV Cube (currently 33% off) for an even faster and more fluid HD streaming experience, all voice-controlled. Check out more Black Friday TV deals here.
$229.99
$349.99 34% off
WaterPik Sonic-Fusion (35% Off)
No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.
$129.99
$199.99 35% off
Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum (20% Off)
The Dyson V11 is engineered for homes with pets, automatically detangling hair and using a Motorbar cleaner head technology that clears the brush bar as you clean. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times per second for powerful cleaning on floors and carpets, while a high-tech LCD screen reports run time countdown and maintenance alerts. Check out more of the best Dyson deals here.
$399.00
$499.00 20% off
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (43% Off)
The Fire Tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display with more than two million dazzling pixels — and it’s currently the lowest price we’ve seen all year, including Prime Day. With up to 13 hours of battery life, meantime, the Amazon Fire Tablet beats the iPad by three extra hours, letting you spend more time connected to your device and less time waiting for it to charge.
$79.99
$139.99 43% off
Shark Robot Vacuum (21% Off)
Shark is growing to have as loyal a cult following as Dyson. This new, Alexa-compatible model boasts a powerful suction for deep cleaning, total home mapping and methodical, row by row cleaning.
$299.99
$379.99 21% off
Vitamix (17% Off)
The bestselling blender, which boasts nearly 10,000 rave reviews on Amazon (and an impressive 4.7/5 average rating), is so popular because it serves as the perfect cooking and meal prep companion. A roomy 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches, while variable speed control allows you to easily adjust the speed to achieve a variety of textures — the dial can be rotated at any point during the blend so you’re in complete control.
$401.00
$479.95 16% off
23andMe (44% Off)
Build out your family tree and trace back your lineage with the 23andMe, now 44% off ahead of Black fRIDAY. This is the perfect gift for the relative or loved one who claims they can trace their family back to (insert famous historical figure here): make them prove it. The kit links up with the app and unrolls the entire DNA story and family backstory piecing things together not just from DNA but from its extensive records database as well which includes historical census documents, images from ancient graveyards and more.
Black Friday Deals
$400 off select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines
$100 off the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera
70% off select Amazon devices and bundles including Echo Pop with free smart bulb bundles, Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) bundles, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers
50% off select new devices including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets
50% off select NERF products
50% off select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup
44% off select Ninja kitchen appliances
43% off select Shark hair care products
42% off BISSELL Little Green, CrossWave, and HydroSteam vacuums
33% off select Le Creuset Dutch ovens and cookware
30% off select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance
30% off Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Guide, accessories, and apparel
30% off select Barbie dolls and playsets, and on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles
30% off select Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars toys, apparel, bedding, and décor
30% off select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers (November 22-27)
29% off select Kindle e-readers including Kindle Scribe, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite for Kids, and Kindle (2022)
Cyber Monday Deals
46% off select Instant Pot kitchen appliances
37% off select Vitamix blenders, and on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances
35% off select Amazon devices including Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet, and get the lowest price ever on Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundles
30% off select Casper mattresses
30% off select Nespresso coffee machines
30% off select Fisher-Price toys
20% off select Ninja premium bakeware, and on select Breville espresso machines
20% off select Le Domaine by Brad Pitt products, on select Kérastase hair care, and on select CeraVe skincare
15% off select essie nail polishes and sets
