Best 75-Inch TVs: From Samsung to Roku, Here Are the Top Big Screen TVs to Buy Right Now

There are different TVs for different rooms in your home, but to really take your entertainment viewing up a notch, you’ll want to upgrade to a big screen TV. The best TV screen size in our opinion: 75 inches, which gets you a wide, immersive viewing plane without completely dominating your space.

We’ve rounded up the best 75-inch TVs (with some even slightly larger) for those who want to experience their entertainment in a big way. These TVs are not for small bedrooms, guest rooms or a child’s room, but rather designed for large living rooms or big man caves with enough room to comfortably view your shows and movies — from about 10-11 feet away.



Scroll down and check out our picks for the best 75-inch 4K TVs below:

BEST BIG SCREEN TV OVERALL

Samsung 77-Inch S95C Quantum Dot OLED Smart TV



For most people, the Samsung 77-Inch S95C Quantum Dot OLED Smart TV checks a lot of the boxes for a premium 4K TV — thanks to its massive 77-inch OLED display, HDR (High Dynamic Range) 4K picture optimization for vibrant colors and deep black levels and buttery smooth motion of up to 144Hz for watching live sports and action movies. It also has video streaming built-in with Samsung’s Tizen OS for access to popular services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Max and much more. This 4K TV even has Dolby Atmos support inside for high-quality audio and 3D virtual surround sound.

BEST BUDGET TV

Roku 75-Inch Plus QLED 4K Smart TV



On sale for $900 as of this writing (regularly $1,000), the Roku 75-inch Plus QLED 4K Smart TV is the streaming company’s first 4K TV, offering the simple and easy-to-use menus and navigation that Roku is known for. While it delivers access to thousands upon thousands of streaming apps — such as Netflix, Peacock, Paramout+, DirecTV Stream and more — this 4K TV makes our list for its exceptional picture quality with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision 4K support for bright colors and dark black levels. It’s also pretty sleek with its ultra-thin bezels and stylish look.

BEST TV FOR BRIGHTNESS

Hisense 75-Inch U8 ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV



Equipped with an impressive display, the Hisense 75-Inch U8 ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV is our pick for brightest 4K TV. It features a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits for vivid colors, even if it’s placed in sunny rooms. This TV has very smooth motion when watching live sports and action movies, while it supports Dolby Vision IQ for excellent 4K picture quality and Dolby Atmos for outstanding audio. It also has Google TV built-in for streaming and the Google Assistant for speedy voice search and navigation.

BEST TV FOR MOVIES

Sony 75-Inch Mini LED X93L Bravia 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV



Having a movie night? The Sony 75-Inch Mini LED X93L Bravia 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV is ideal for watching movies because of its Dolby Vision HDR performance for accurate colors and deep black levels, high luminance for peak brightness and targeted backlight controls for nuance and detail in pictures. What that means: whether you’re watching a darkly-lit horror movie or a bright concert film, you’ll always feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.



This TV also has a wide range of streaming options, such as Google TV, Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, making it easy to find a movie to watch.

MOST STYLISH BIG SCREEN TV

Samsung 75-Inch LS03B “The Frame” QLED 4K Smart TV



Samsung’s 75-Inch LS03B “The Frame” QLED 4K Smart TV is one of our favorite 75-inch TVs for its sharp and vivid visuals. But it doubles as a gigantic digital photo frame (when not in use as a TV) that can display photos straight from your smartphone. If you prefer to have famous works of art on the 4K TV’s brilliant QLED display, then go to Samsung’s Art Store for paints like Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” Vincent van Gogh’s “Irises” and so much more. The 4K TV even has swappable magnetic bezels to give the illusion that it’s a massive framed painting.

BEST GAMING TV

LG 77-Inch C3 OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



If you’re a gamer, then the LG 77-Inch C3 OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is the best pick for you. This big screen TV features Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for buttery smooth motion at 120Hz and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for hair-trigger precision with virtually zero lag. It also has black and white stabilization, blue light reduction and Dark Room mode for longer gaming sessions, while this TV is Nvidia G-Sync compatible for artifact-free performance. You can even set the C3 to a specific game genre and the TV will automatically apply settings that will optimize your game.

