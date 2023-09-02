Berlinale Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian To Step Down After 2024 Edition

Berlinale co-head Carlo Chatrian has decided to step down as artistic director after the 2024 edition of the festival.

The announcement was made this morning with a statement shared on the Berlinale website, where the fest head pointed to the German Ministry for Culture and Media’s decision to scrap the Berlinale’s dual management structure as the main catalyst for his departure.

“I thought that continuity could be facilitated if I remained part of the festival, but, in the new structure, as it has been presented, it is quite clear that the conditions for me to continue as Artistic Director no longer exist,” the statement read. “The next edition of the festival will be therefore the end of this rewarding journey.”

Chatrian’s added: “For the past four years at the Berlinale, I have been fortunate enough to work along with extraordinary people, as in love with movies as I am, who are totally dedicated to revitalising one of the world’s great film festivals. Together, we have helped so many talents and great stories reach out to the world. And I am grateful to all the people who have supported and believed in me.”

Chatrian’s resignation comes after his co-head, Mariette Rissenbeek, also announced her decision to step down as executive director after the 2024 edition of the festival. Rissenbeek was the first woman to head up the Berlin Film Festival. She was announced as co-head in 2018, in the role of executive director, alongside Chatrian in the role of artistic director. They both took up their posts in June 2019.

The joint management structure marked a departure for the festival which had been under the stewardship of director Dieter Kosslick from 2001 onwards. The co-heads found themselves navigating the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with that edition being the last major festival with a full-blown market and attendance to take place that year. The pair then managed an online edition in 2021, and a hybrid edition in 2022, in which a scaled-down physical festival took place but the market was held online.

Last month, German Culture Minister Claudia Roth announced that she wants the Berlinale to be placed back under the control of a single director. Roth is reported to have told a meeting on Thursday of the supervisory board of federal cultural events in Berlin (KBB), which oversees the festival, that her conclusion was the film should be led by one person.

“The necessary decisions to modernize the Berlinale, to secure its future and sustainability should now be in one hand again in order to further develop the Berlinale as a public festival in the federal capital and to strengthen it in the league of international A film festivals,” a statement from the ministry said.

Next year’s Berlin Film Festival is set to run February 15-25.

