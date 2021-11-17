Bergen Williams, ‘General Hospital’ Actress Who Played Big Alice, Dies at 62

Bergen Williams, the actress who played Big Alice on ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62.

Williams’ sister first shared the news via the posting of a prayer card on Twitter. Captioned “Rest in Power Bergen Williams,” the card states that Williams died in July.

“Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s Disease surrounded by loving family,” the prayer card reads. “Bergen was a writer, inventor and actress who played Big Alice on the TV soap General Hospital.”

TheWrap confirmed Williams’ passing with a “General Hospital” spokesperson. See her sister’s tweet at the bottom of this story.

Wilson’s disease is a rare disorder that causes copper to accumulate in one’s liver, brain and other vital organs. It is inherited.

In the world of “General Hospital,” Big Alice was a maid, but also secretly a professional wrestler on the side – pretty perfect soap stuff.

Bergen Williams was listed as 6-foot-2, hence the moniker.

Williams appeared on 155 “General Hospital” episodes from 2002-15, according to IMDb. She wrote three “Power Rangers” episodes and had a laundry list of guest-acting roles, including on “Happy Endings,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Scrubs” and “7th Heaven.”

“General Hospital” is listed as Williams’ final credit.

Bergen Williams was born on July 14, 1959, in Inglewood, California. She died less than one week after her 62nd birthday.