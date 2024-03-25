Benson Boone Bags First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Beautiful Things’

After two months, and several near-misses, Benson Boone finally scales the U.K. chart with “Beautiful Things” (via Warner Records).

The Washington-born singer and songwriter’s hit has already led Billboard’s two Global charts, and now lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

The leader at the midweek stage, “Beautiful Things” was the most-streamed song during the full chart cycle with 6.6 million combined U.K. audio and video streams, the Official Charts Company reports.

As Boone logs his first week at the U.K. chart zenith, he dethrones Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) after a four-week reign – Bey’s longest stint at No. 1 in the U.K. The country cut dips 1-3.

Also moving on up is Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine (Republic Records) release “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” lifting 3-2 for a new peak position.

The highest new entry on the latest tally, published Friday, March 22, belongs to BTS’s V, whose “FRI(END)S” (via BigHit Entertainment) starts at No. 13. That’s V’s first solo top 20 appearance.

Also cracking the top 40 on debut is Mark Knopfler’s fundraising remake of “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” (BMG), new at No. 17. That’s an upgrade on the track’s original chart position; “Going Home” spent three weeks on the chart in 1983 with a peak of No. 56.

The former Dire Straits frontman assembled a starry cast of guitar heroes for the 9-minute tune, a reworking of the theme from the feature film Local Hero. “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” was the most-purchased song on wax during chart week, clocking over 15,200 pure sales, the OCC reports.

As previously reported, the likes of David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Eric Clapton, Sting, Joan Armatrading, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Pete Townshend and the late Jeff Beck are among the scores of performers on the recording, which raises funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. “Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)” briefly took pole position in the U.K. chart race.

Finally, Dasha’s viral country breakthrough “Austin” (Warner Records) laces up its boots up and kicks into the top 20 for the first time. After soundtracking a line-dance trend on TikTok, the song lifts 25-15 in its fourth week on the U.K. chart.



