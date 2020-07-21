Benjamin Keough's Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence One Week After His Death

Benjamin Keough's girlfriend is paying tribute to him one week after his death.

Diana J. Pinto took to Instagram on Sunday to share a moving message about the 27-year-old star, who tragically passed away on July 12 in Calabasas, Calif. Benjamin's death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

"To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen," Diana began her caption, alongside a collage of images. "You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays."

"You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered," she shared.

Diana called Benjamin her "best friend" and expressed her heartache over his loss.

"You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind," she said. "I will cherish all the memories we've made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now. I know the true meaning of grief."

In closing, she wrote, "Please give me strength to keep going because I don't know how I'm supposed to do this life without you. You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorcito. (I love you more than the sun and the moon, my little love.)"

Over the weekend, Benjamin's eldest sister, Riley Keough, also opened up about his death in a special Instagram tribute.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," The Lodge actress wrote. "There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat," she continued. "I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."