Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Elvis Presley's Graceland 3 Months After His Death

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest three months after his death.

According to Elvis Presley's Graceland Facebook page, the son of Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at the Memphis estate alongside his family, including his grandfather, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

Ben, the son of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough and brother of actress Riley Keough, passed away on July 12 at the age of 27. According to the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, his cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," a rep for Lisa Marie told E! News in July. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Following his death, Ben's sister Riley took to social media to mourn his passing. "Mornings are the hardest," she wrote. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," the Mad Max actress continued. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god."

In late July, Riley honored her brother with a tattoo tribute, which she shared on social media. In images posted to Instagram, Riley showed that she got her brother's name "Benjamin Storm" inked on her collarbone.