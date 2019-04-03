Ben Stiller Causes Surprised Fan to Freak Out on the Subway: 'I Love You So Much!'

Ben Stiller gave one fan the surprise of her life when she noticed they were riding on the subway together.

In a video shared by Subway Creatures on Instagram Wednesday, Stiller laughed as he watched the unidentified woman freak out as she noticed who he was.

“I need a photo for my kids! God! Crazy!” she said in Spanish. She immediately got up and took her hair out of rollers she had used to keep her hair pinned up.

“My hair, no! No, lies! You make me laugh so much!” she continued in Spanish. “I love you so much! Me crazy!”

Turning to another passenger, she gave them her phone and said, “Oh my God. OK, OK, give me video for me!”