Ben and Amy Stiller recall Bob Saget emceeing mom Anne Meara's memorial service: 'You were perfect and beautiful'

Bob Saget had a big heart, those who knew him have made clear in the wake of death. Here is another act of kindness benefitting the Stiller family. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)

Bob Saget's acts of kindness have been flooding the internet since his unexpected death on Sunday at age 65— and Ben Stiller's family has one to share, too.

The Zoolander actor is the son of the late comedy team Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara and shared that Saget emceed his mother's 2015 memorial. His sister, Amy Stiller, shared how that came to be, recalled how Saget was "perfect and beautiful" in the role and called the late Full House star "a mensch — 200 percent."

"This is a photo of Bob Saget opening the memorial/tribute for my mother Anne Meara on October 20th, 2015," Amy, an actress, wrote on Instagram. "We chose Bob to 'start the show' (and believe me, my mom's memorial was a 'show,' a beautiful, moving, funny one — thanks to my brother Ben's seamless direction)" because he and Anne worked together in a 1997 TV movie he directed called Jitters and "hit it off so amazingly" that they "became email buddies."

Amy said their mom and Saget "adored" each other and shared "a very special connection."

At the helm of Meara's memorial, Saget "had tears in his eyes that day and such heart," Amy recalled. "He had lost his mother," Rosalyn from abdominal cancer in 2014, "whom he was close to not long before we had had lost ours. I really did not know him well if at all. But what I remembered about that day was that he was soulful and kind and genuine. I remember how sad his eyes were for not only our loss but his."

Amy added that Saget "reached out so soulfully" to the Stillers when Seinfeld alum Jerry died in 2020.

"A mensch — 200 percent," she said of Saget. "You could see it in those puppy dog eyes."

The Stiller family — Jerry Stiller, Amy Stiller, Ben Stiller and Anne Meara — in 2007. (Photo: M. Tran/FilmMagic)

Amy concluded that she hoped Anne was guiding Saget "wherever you are" and that he was "joined with your own mommy... Thank you for your laughter and 'performing' at my mother's tribute. You were perfect and beautiful. We love you. Rest in laughter and heart and if you have special powers wherever you are hangin' with Anne, please send us some good vibes on planet earth."

Story continues

Ben wrote, "We loved Bob Saget" and sent love to the comic's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters from his first marriage.

We loved #BobSaget. He mc’d our mom Anne’s memorial. Here’s my sister’s Instagram post about him. Sending love to his daughters and family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3dZkrR3tYO — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 11, 2022

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room. The night before, he performed a two-hour comedy show in Jacksonville and was feeling so good about being back on the road doing standup.

"I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he wrote in his final social media post early Sunday morning.

Saget spoke with his wife after his show, but she became concerned when she didn't hear from him ahead of his flight back to California. Hotel security did a wellness check around 4 p.m., entering the dark room and found an unresponsive Saget in bed. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives found no evidence of foul play and no drugs. The coroner performed an autopsy on Monday with no sign of drug use evident with further testing to be conducted with results expected in 10-12 weeks.