‘Ben Is Back’ Teaser Trailer: Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts Reunite Before Enduring Family Turmoil

After appearing in best picture nominees “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards” last year, Lucas Hedges is set to have yet another extremely busy awards season this fall. The 21-year-old “Manchester by the Sea” Oscar nominee is appearing in “Boy Erased” and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut “Mid90s,” plus the family drama “Ben Is Back.”

“Back Is Back” stars Hedges as the eponymous 19-year-old who unexpectedly returns home to his family’s suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Julia Roberts plays Ben’s mother Holly, who worries her son will have trouble staying clean while visiting his hometown. The film takes place over 24 hours as Holly’s love for Ben is put to the test.

“Ben Is Back” is written and directed by Peter Hedges, who happens to be Lucas Hedges’ father. Peter’s directorial credits also include “Dan in Real Life” and “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.” His new film co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

LD Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Roadside Attractions will release “Ben Is Back” in theaters December 7. Watch the trailer above.

Academy Award winner Julia Roberts and nominee Lucas Hedges star in #BenisBack, coming to select theaters December 7. pic.twitter.com/ySj16jNcOt — Ben is Back (@BenIsBackMovie) August 24, 2018

