Ben Affleck Will Receive the Inaugural Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“Air” director, producer and star Ben Affleck will receive the first-ever Gotham Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony.

The tribute award was created for this year’s ceremony to recognize cultural icons and the filmmakers responsible for bringing those icon’s stories to life. The Gotham will honor the visionaries behind the Michael Jordan partnership and celebrate Affleck’s film.

“Both gripping and hilarious, ‘Air’ is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “By capturing the dramatic story behind the most monumental partnership in the history of sports marketing, the film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks. We are privileged to honor both the story behind a legend and the ‘Air’ team who brought that story to life with the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute.”

Set in 1984, “Air” tells the inspiring story behind the game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s struggling basketball division, which completely disrupted the industry by creating the revolutionary Air Jordan brand. The film also stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans.

Affleck is a two-time Oscar winner for best original screenplay for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting,” which he shared with Damon, and best picture for 2012’s “Argo,” shared with co-producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Following its premiere at South by Southwest in March, Affleck’s was released on over 3,000 screens in April, grossing over $90 million. The first film was produced under Oscar-winners Affleck and Damon’s newly launched production company, Artists Equity, alongside Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.

This year’s Gothams will be the first since the organization announced the removal of the $35 million budget cap. The nominations will be announced on Oct. 24, with the ceremony scheduled for Nov. 27 in New York.

