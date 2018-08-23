Ben Affleck plans to return to rehab for the third time, reportedly following intervention by Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at the Oscars on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images) More

Ben Affleck is planning to return to rehab for the third time for alcohol addiction following an intervention by his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, reports TMZ.

On Wednesday, Garner was seen arriving at his home along with another person, who sources have told US Weekly was a sober coach. The source revealed to the outlet that Affleck knew that he needed to get help and that he left his house in the Pacific Palisades with Garner.

The news of Ben Affleck possibly falling off the wagon broke on Monday when he was spotted signing for a delivery of alcohol, which appeared to be Pacifico beer, a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whiskey and other unidentifiable bottles. 22-year-old Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton the night before had reportedly spent the night at Affleck’s home.

On August 13, the Oscar winner was seen leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. “This is part of his practice and how he maintains his personal health. He’s been doing these classes for months. He’s also been spotted outside of meditation classes as well as meetings. He’s focused on being there for those in his life,” a source told Us Weekly.

The 46-year-old actor first entered rehab in 2001. In March 2017, Affleck posted a message about completing treatment for a second time on Facebook, writing: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck and Garner split in 2015, and the actress filed for divorce in April, 2017, although they are not officially divorced. They share three children together, 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel.

