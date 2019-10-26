Ben Affleck Opens Up About Giving Back Amid His Recovery, Jokingly Says 'I'm Dating'

Ben Affleck is using the spotlight on his dating life to support a good cause.

Days after a report about how the actor was using the exclusive dating app Raya, Affleck made a light-hearted post about his personal life on social media.

“HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote on Instagram Saturday, before opening up about a cause that’s near and dear to his heart.

“But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery,” he added.

Continuing to poke fun at the news about his dating life, Affleck asked if Raya would be willing to join him in making a donation to the organization.

“I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate,” he wrote.

Affleck entered rehab for the third time last year on Aug. 22, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

He stayed at the center, with only brief breaks to work out at home and attend business meetings, until October when he broke his silence about his treatment in an emotional statement on Instagram.

“This week I completed a forty-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck revealed in the Oct. 4 post. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle.”

“Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment,” he wrote. “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck is “in a great place both in his recovery and life.” Also, an insider adds in this week’s issue that the actor is working hard to stay that way.

“He is very open about how challenging it is for him and works on his sobriety daily,” the insider says. “Ben thinks of alcoholism as a disease—you shouldn’t be ashamed of a disease.”

Affleck is “very serious about his sobriety. It’s definitely not easy for Ben,” the insider adds.

He’s also been spending quality time with his family, including his and Jennifer Garner‘s three kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

“They both take their job as co-parents very seriously,” said the insider of the former couple, who finalized their divorce late last year. “While sober, Ben is able to spend more quality time with the kids. It’s exactly how Jen wants things to be.”

“The kids have had a great summer,” added the insider. “They have sleepovers at his house, and he takes them out for fun activities.”