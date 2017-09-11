Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy a Weekend of Dates: From the Movies to Tennis!

The couple went to see ‘It’ before attending the US Open.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had a romantic weekend together! The couple was first spotted out on Saturday night in NYC heading to a Manhattan movie theater for a screening of the horror film adaptation, It.

View photos Photo: Backgrid More

MORE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spend Time Together After Labor Day Weekend -- Pics!

The pair wrapped their arms around one another as they made their way to the theater. The 37-year-old SNL producer dressed in a short black dress and printed jacket, while Affleck, 45, went casual in jeans and a black bomber jacket.

The next day, they were spotted watching a tennis match at the US Open and getting cozy in the stands.

View photos Photo: WireImage More

Affleck and Shookus were photographed laughing and nuzzling up to one another as Shookus showed off her patriotic side in a blue jacket with white stars.

View photos Photo: WireImage More

MORE: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy a Casual Night Out in NYC Following His Family Birthday Celebration

The couple first went public in July and have been spotted together several times since.

For more on Affleck’s new life, watch the clip below!

Related Gallery

Related Articles