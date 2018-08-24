Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Were Close to Finalizing Divorce Before He Went to Rehab: Sources

By Ale Russian

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were close to finalizing their divorce in the weeks leading up to his return to rehab, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

The former couple, both 46, first announced their separation in June 2015 and later officially filed for divorce in April 2017. Almost a year and a half after filing, the two were close to a final settlement before Affleck returned to treatment on Wednesday with Garner’s help.

Another source close to the couple says the two are still “working on” the divorce: “They’ve spent quite some time figuring out what works best for them and their family.”

A source told PEOPLE in the days before the rehab trip that Garner was mostly concerned about how finalizing their divorce would affect their three children — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Her number one concern is the kids,” the source said, noting that Garner struggles with questions like, “Is Ben healthy enough to have custody?” Added the source: “What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.”

In early August, an L.A. court advised Garner and Affleck that their divorce case could be dismissed “for delay in prosecution” if they fail to proceed and provide necessary documents.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time, “there is no rush here. They continue to figure out ways of working together as a family and this is what works for them.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2013. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty)

Since filing, the former couple have been in mediation with leading L.A. divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to settle privately. In the meantime, they have continued to co-parent their kids and earlier this year spent Easter weekend together with them in Hawaii, where Affleck was shooting his new movie Triple Frontier. They were also seen on a family trip to a Broadway show last month.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.