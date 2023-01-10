Ben Affleck spotted working at Dunkin' Donuts drive-through, reportedly filming commercial

Ben Affleck, who was accompanied by Jennifer Lopez, was spotted filming something for Dunkin' Donuts outside Boston. (Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

We all know Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin', but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez along for the ride.

The Oscar winner, 50, headed to the Boston area over the weekend to film something for his favorite coffee brand. A native of Cambridge, Mass., Affleck is frequently known for toting a Dunkin' Donuts coffee cup in his hand. This time, he was joined by Lopez, who watched the production while bundled up for the cold New England weather.

On Tuesday, Affleck was spotted working the drive-through at a Dunkin' Donuts location in Medford, Mass. On her Instagram account, a customer named Lisa Mackay snapped a photo of her run-in with Affleck, who was wearing a Dunkin' Donuts T-shirt, hat, and a headset as he doled out iced coffees at the drive-through window.

"Thanks @benaffleck @jlo for my coffee this morning!" Mackay captioned her photo.

Mackay told NBC Boston she signed a video release form and was told by crew members that they were filming a commercial.

Lopez wore a puffy white coat and toted a frosty Dunkin' beverage in her hand at the Medford location, where she went in for a hug with Affleck after he completed his window shift.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filming a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts in Boston today pic.twitter.com/VLYyzq8f3k — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 10, 2023

"Thank you Dunkin'!" Affleck told the crew inside the location while wrapping his arm around his wife. Later, paparazzi reportedly showed up to grab photos of the scene.

ben affleck pretended to take jennifer lopez's order for a commercial at dunkin' donuts in boston 😂🍩🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/vlPAfpPFYf — DAY (@withlopez) January 10, 2023

This wasn't the only Dunkin' Donuts location that Bennifer graced. Lopez was first spotted alongside Affleck at Dunkin' Donuts in nearby Revere, where she was dressed in a full-length camel-colored coat, knit hat with a pom-pom on top, and her long hair perfectly cascading down her back. Lopez looked on as watched the commercial's production from the monitor. A source told Yahoo that the pair was joined by Affleck's mother, who watched the production alongside the couple as well.