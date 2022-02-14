Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Share Steamy and Sinister Exchange in Deep Water Teaser Trailer

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are on the same wavelength.

The actors costar in a steamy new teaser for their upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water, which showcases an intimate moment between their married-couple characters on a sunny day. De Armas' Melinda looks into the eyes of Affleck's Vic as she asks, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?"

Moments later, she declares, "There's something wrong with me," as Affleck's Vic responds ominously, "There's something wrong with me too."

According to Deep Water's official logline, the story "takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them." It's based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, and directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lyne.

The movie is co-written by Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and the cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Deep Water was originally slated to premiere in November 2020, but was pushed to August 2021 and later January 2022 before making the switch to streaming. Affleck, 49, and de Armas, 33, met on the set of the film, which began production in 2019, and began dating shortly after.

"Their physical chemistry was so intense on set," an insider previously told PEOPLE of the costars' connection. "It's all anyone could talk about."

Another source added, "They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."

Affleck and de Armas dated from 2019 until their breakup in January 2021. A separate source told PEOPLE at the time, "They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up."

Deep Water is on Hulu March 18.