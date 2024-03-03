Bemidji's Jeremiah Liend receives grant for comedy production

Mar. 2—Local playwright Jeremiah Liend was recently awarded a Region 2 Arts Grant to produce his latest comedic work, "Irresponsible Men Irresponsible Women."

"Inspired by the state-mandated theatrical performance 'Responsible Men & Respectable Women' at Bemidji State University, Liend's comedy promises to push boundaries and ignite laughter while exploring the complexities of modern life," a release said.

"Irresponsible Men Irresponsible Women" takes a hilarious yet introspective look at the quirks and follies of human behavior. Building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, this production ventures into uncharted comedic territory, promising an evening of uproarious entertainment for mature audiences, added the release.

"With its bold humor, stage violence, and depictions of drug use, this adult comedy is designed to provoke thought and challenge societal norms," explained the release.

Dedicated to accessibility, the play will feature a projected open-captioned script crawl for deaf individuals, as well as integrated audio descriptive services for blind audience members.

"This comedy is not just about laughter; it's about creating an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome," said Liend in the release. "We want to ensure that every individual, regardless of their abilities, can fully engage with and enjoy the performance."

The production is currently in search of a suitable venue in Bemidji, with plans for a global premiere this summer. Audiences can anticipate an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, insight and a healthy dose of irreverence, the release said.

For more information and updates on "Irresponsible Men Irresponsible Women," including venue announcements and ticket sales, visit

www.gonzotheater.com.