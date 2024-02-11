Bemidji State's Talley Gallery to display artwork from McKnight Foundation winners

Feb. 10—BEMIDJI — Artwork from ceramic artists who have won McKnight Foundation awards from the Minneapolis-based Northern Clay Center will be on display starting Feb. 15 at Bemidji State University's Talley Gallery.

The exhibition, titled "Seven McKnight Artists," includes work by one artist who earned the 2020 McKnight Residency Award, four artists who earned the 2021 McKnight Residency Awards and two 2022 McKnight Fellows.

A public reception for the exhibition will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the gallery, Bridgeman Hall room 140 at BSU.

The fellowship winners are Tony Kukich of St. Paul and Ginny Sims of Minneapolis. The residency recipients are Claudia Alvarez of New York, N.Y., Eliza Au of Lake Dallas, Texas, Edith Garcia of New Moon, Calif., Lynne Hobaica of Bakersville, N.C. and Janina Myronova of Wrocław, Poland.

The McKnight Artist Fellowships and Residencies for Ceramic Artists programs are designed to strengthen and enhance Minnesota's artistic community, a release said. Fellowships help offset studio and living expenses and allow artists to experiment with new materials and techniques and build upon ideas within their work.

Residencies are granted to artists outside Minnesota for a three-month stay at the Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis. Each year, the center develops an exhibit of fellowship and residency recipients which is then toured around Minnesota.

The public is invited to view the works of talented mid-career artists from Minnesota and around the world and explore the results of their residencies and fellowships, the release said.

McKnight Artist Fellowships and Residencies for Ceramic Artists program and this exhibition are made possible by financial support from The McKnight Foundation.

This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Talley Gallery is open at no charge to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information contact Gallery Director Alice Blessing at

(218) 755-2950

or

alice.blessing@bemidjistate.edu.