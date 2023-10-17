Bemidji Area Arts Endowment plans Sunday Cabaret fundraising event

Oct. 17—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment for the Arts has been supporting the arts community since its inception in 1998. On Sunday, Oct. 22, some artists and musicians who have benefited from the organization will be highlighted at a special fundraising event called Sunday Cabaret.

The BAAE has held creative annual fundraisers in recent years such as Oompah for the Arts, Ooh La La for the Arts and Speakeasy for the Arts.

This year's event, to be held at Bemidji's Hampton Inn and Suites, will include a social hour and art auction from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with entertainment by winners from the recent Bemidji Sings! competition sponsored by Headwaters Music and Arts.

At 6:30, attendees will take their seats in the ballroom to enjoy chef-prepared appetizers and wine. At 7 p.m., Bemidji State University music professors Cory Renbarger and Dan Will take the stage to perform with four vocal performance students from BSU.

"The ballroom will be decorated in a cabaret decor to add a little pizzazz to the evening," said BAAE board chair Bev Erickson.

Tickets for Sunday Cabaret are available for $75 at both Leuken's Village Foods locations.

This past spring, the BAAE granted $23,000 to arts organizations in and around Bemidji. The recipients were the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, Watermark Art Center, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space, Headwaters Music and Arts, Bemidji Community Theater and Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning. The BAAE is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

For the Sunday Cabaret event, award recipients were asked to contribute art pieces to the silent auction. One such donation came from children at the Boys and Girls Club whose watercolor painting of a daisy was printed onto card stock to be included in the auction.

"Other recipients of the 2023 grants have also donated various pieces of art for the auction," Erickson said. "They see the value in what the BAAE has done for them, providing financial support for their various activities, so they are choosing to give back to the endowment."

During the social hour and auction, Bemidji Sings! participants Lyla Mahaffey, Maren Eickman, Adrienne Eickman, Tom Lucas and Brooke Kemp will perform. Mahaffey is the youngest singer at age 9.

In the ballroom, Renbarger on vocals and Will on piano will be joined by BSU student vocalists Zhicheng He, Hailee Colgrove, Blake Staines and Carson Binkley.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a gift to the BAAE, can visit

www.nwmf.org,

click on the "Give Now" button, and then proceed through the drop-down to select the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund.

Erickson said all of the funds raised from the event will be used to support the arts in the next grant round in the spring of 2024.