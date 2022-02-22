'Beloved' Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel Dies Days After Accident, Family Says: 'Touched the Hearts of Many'

Zoe Sozo

Zoe Sozo/instagram Zoe Sozo Bethel

Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

Family members of Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, announced the news on her Instagram account Sunday, writing: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

They added that Bethel "touched the hearts of many people" and was involved in several organizations. "She was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas," her family shared as they asked for "effectual and fervent prayers" and privacy.

RELATED: 'Most Amazing Mother,' 31, Dies in Long Island House Fire That Severely Burned Her Fiancé and Son

Showing appreciation for the messages they have received, Bethel's family invited supporters to donate to their GoFundMe page to help cover medical and funeral expenses. The campaign has currently raised more than $40,000 of its $500,000 goal.

Last week, Bethel's family shared on her Instagram page that she was involved in an accident and "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma." They did not specify what kind of accident.

"Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left," Bethel's family said at the time, adding, "We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like."

RELATED: Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Remembered as Being 'Unapologetically Herself' at Memorial Service

"This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her," Bethel's family continued.

Story continues

Amid news of Bethel's death, Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of RSBN, where Bethel was a political commentator, paid tribute on Twitter.

"In loving memory of Zoe," Saldana wrote alongside a series of photos. "Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace ❤️."

RELATED VIDEO: Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies at 30: 'She Laughed and She Shined,' Says Family

Turning Point USA also honored Bethel with a touching video on Twitter. "We are honored to have known Zoe Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere. You will not be forgotten, Zoe. May she Rest In Peace," the organization wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our hearts are breaking over the news of Zoe Bethel's unexpected passing," Students for Life of America also tweeted Monday. "From choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders, she has always been a shining light and fierce advocate for life."