Beloved casserole provides a taste of home when celebrating Thanksgiving away from family

The Friendsgiving potluck menu texts from my pals Connie Harvey and Ruth Prather began arriving in early November. They read something like this:

Connie: Hey there! I'm starting to do some Thanksgiving day planning. Do y'all have dishes that are your faves that you really want to make for the day?

Suzy: Can I bring asparagus casserole and pumpkin rolls?

Connie: Yep. You can!

Ruth: Cranberry sauce and roasted vegetables.

Connie: Yummy!

Ruth: And wine.

Suzy: I can make a Bourbon chocolate chip pecan pie, too.

Connie: We will have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy. I'll make a pumpkin pie. Does anyone except me like sweet potatoes?

Suzy: Steve does. I only like them if they're covered in brown sugar, pecans and marshmallows.

Ruth: I do and so does Dave. I could put sweet potatoes with roasted vegetables. Or as Suzy suggested?

Connie: As Suzy suggested! Lol.

Suzy: Can Thanksgiving be tomorrow?

Sometimes, Thanksgiving is a huge family affair. Other years, work, distance and other obligations turn it into a more intimate celebration.

All my adult life, I've been grateful for friends who gladly took in holiday orphans. I especially appreciate hostesses and hosts, like Connie, who encourage their guests to bring a favorite dish, something that captures a taste of home, even when home is 1,000 miles away.

For me, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without asparagus casserole. Growing up, my family was tepid, at best, when it came to the traditional green bean casserole. My mother came up with a substitute using canned asparagus, cream of mushroom soup, cracker crumbs and cheese.

We loved it. I still do.

This year, I decided to experiment a bit using fresh asparagus and a homemade sauce. The recipe is below if you want to shake up your holiday menu a bit. Of course, you can bake a good casserole anytime.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.

Suzy Fleming Leonard used fresh asparagus and heavy whipping cream to make Suzy's Asparagus Casserole, her family's substitute for the traditional Thanksgiving green bean casserole.

Suzy's Asparagus Casserole

Serves: 6-8

Hands-on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small shallot, chopped

8 ounces white button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

½ cup dry white wine, such as sauvignon blanc

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 pound asparagus

Nonstick cooking spray

½ sleeve Ritz crackers (about 16 crackers), crushed

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add shallot and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until they release their liquid and start to shrivel, about 3-5 minutes.

Stir in garlic and cook until it becomes fragrant, about 1 minute.

Sprinkle salt and white pepper over the mixture and stir to combine.

Pour the wine into the skillet and cook until the liquid is reduced by about half, about 5 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed.

Add cream and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture starts to thicken slightly, 3 to 5 minutes.

Spray a 1 1/2-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Trim the woody ends off the asparagus and cut the stalks into three equal pieces. Arrange the asparagus in an even layer in the baking dish.

Pour the cream sauce over the asparagus and gently stir to mix the sauce and the asparagus.

Place the Ritz crackers in a resealable bag and crush them. Drizzle the butter into the bag and massage the crumbs to mix well.

Spread the crushed crackers over the casserole, then top with cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown.

Suzy Fleming Leonard is a features journalist with more than three decades of experience. Reach her at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Find her on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard.

