Bell's Brewery announces Oberon Day 2024 for March 25, just as winter storm hits Michigan

Cans of Oberon Ale, an American wheat ale from Bell's Brewery, on the canning line.

Just as the first major winter storm of the season pummels Michigan, Bell's Brewery gives Michiganders a date to look forward to.

Bell's Brewery has circled March 25 on the calendar for Oberon Day 2024, the annual release of the Comstock-based beer giant's beloved summer wheat Oberon Ale. The "save the date" doesn't have any details of yet, but expect a celebration at the brewery's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, plus a handful of Oberon Ale variants to try.

Bell's also teased that it's "brewing up something extra special for it."

V IMPORTANT PSA: Oberon Day is March 25th 😱☀️🤙

P.S. we’re brewing up something extra special for it... 🍋👀 pic.twitter.com/XH6xEjndrR — Bell's Brewery (@BellsBrewery) January 12, 2024

Of course, this year's Oberon Day looks slightly different from past years, because Bell's now has an "off-season" variant of Oberon, called Oberon Eclipse, which is a heavier version of Oberon Ale for the cold, winter months. Oberon Eclipse will remain on store shelves until the "sun" comes up, so to speak, with Oberon Ale's release in late March.

Oberon Ale is brewed with wheat malt, hops and spices and fermented with Bell's signature house yeast and comes in at 5.8% alcohol by volume. Its release every spring is an annual celebration in Michigan, for many marking the unofficial start of spring and warming temperatures.

Oberon Ale, which debuted in 1992 under the name Solsun, is available from March through mid-September each year, except in Florida and Arizona, where it's available year-round.

