Bella Thorne Engaged to Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Benjamin Mascolo/Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing for Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo!

On Saturday, the 23-year-old actress and the Italian singer announced their engagement after nine months of dating. "She said YES @bellathorne," he shared on Instagram while Thorne shared a video of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo said in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

Thorne previously teased an engagement on Instagram last January sharing a picture of Mascolo with several wedding ring emojis in the caption. "💍💍💍big announcement coming soon," the Famous in Love star wrote. "I'm so happy."

RELATED: Celebrity Engagements of 2021

Benjamin Mascolo/Instagram

In the photo, Mascolo was dressed to the nines as he smiles into the camera and places his hand on Thorne's knee. "This girl is My superhero, she works harder than anyone I've ever met and she is so amazing. I love you sweetie," he wrote.

Thorne and Mascolo were first linked in April 2019, just days after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship.

Benjamin Mascolo/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Christopher Tamcke/Shutterstock

RELATED: Bella Thorne Smooches New Boyfriend on Red Carpet Five Months After Mod Sun Split

Months later, Thorne and Mascolo went Instagram official in June 2019.

And in September 2019, the pair showed some PDA on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thorne's directorial debut, Her and Him, at Oldenburg's Film Festival in Germany.