Bella Thorne faces backlash for her $2M payday on OnlyFans

Not everyone was impressed with actress and singer Bella Thorne’s $2 million haul in less than a week on subscription-based platform OnlyFans, in which sex workers, as well as mainstream celebs and influencers, charge a fee to access content that might be censored elsewhere.

Three days after a Los Angeles Times story about the former Disney star’s feat, Thorne was the subject of backlash as she trended on Twitter. People accused her of having prompted changes in the rules of what OnlyFans creators can request, because they said she had manipulated subscribers by charging too much for a one-time event she had suggested would be racier than it was. (Her followers regularly pay $20 per month.)

People identifying themselves as OnlyFans creators on social media also claimed payments from the company had been delayed because of Thorne’s massive payout. They blamed Thorne for, as several people put it, ruining OnlyFans for people who especially need an income now, just as the coronavirus has shuttered businesses and wrecked the economy.

It took 48 hours for Bella Thorne to ruin things for us OF creators/SWs because she felt like playing a pretend SWer. She scammed her subs and will never face the consequences of doing so (while the rest of us deal with it) among the general stigma of being in this field. pic.twitter.com/68MxUyQwKH — neptuneexplainsitall (@urwaifuneptune) August 28, 2020

Onlyfans girls waking up today to find out they ain’t getting paid till October cuz of Bella Thorne pic.twitter.com/kgJZ10HUbe — Gamerstyle (@Gamerstyle808) August 28, 2020

"Hi I'm Bella Thorne, and this is the time I ruined only Onlyfans for all sex workers." pic.twitter.com/YQbXw6JEj9 — Spider-Mads (@onlymadisonw) August 28, 2020

Bella Thorne made her Onlyfans to “research” to know first hand for a project about how a platform like this can change your life. Change it from what to what??? Millionaire to millionaire? 😂 Real underdog story. — Savannah Solo 🤷🏼‍♀️ Onlyfans (@savannah_solo) August 26, 2020

In a statement, the company said Thorne was not the reason, but it has made changes: “Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits. Our objective remains to provide the best platform possible for the OnlyFans community. We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.”

Thorne’s rep did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Some of those upset with Thorne called out the fact that, for her, creating content for OnlyFans is only a side hustle. While Thorne did direct a film for Pornhub last year, she revealed that her foray onto the website is actually part of her acting research. She’s teaming with director Sean Baker to tell the story of her experience there in an upcoming movie.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne told the L.A. Times. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

