Bella Hadid shares cryptic message after unfollowing Zayn Malik in wake of Yolanda Hadid fight

Bella Hadid unfollowed Zayn Malik amid reports about him and Yolanda Hadid. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Bella Hadid has a message in the wake of reports about Zayn Malik’s fight with Yolanda Hadid.

The model, who is the sister of Gigi Hadid, took to her Instagram Story on October 28 to share a message reading, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

While Bella did not tag anyone in the post, it raised eyebrows for many fans, who saw it as a possible response to the recent drama in her family. They also noted that Bella, who was previously following the One Direction alum, no longer followed the star on social media. Her brother, Anwar, who previously praised the "PILLOWTALK" singer, also unfollowed him.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Gigi’s partner Malik, with whom Gigi shares her 13-month-old daughter Khai, allegedly struck her mother Yolanda and hurled profanities at her.

Malik denied the claims in a statement, but said he did not contest the assault allegations in order to “restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves.”

Malik must now complete 90 days of probation for each count for a total of 360 days, as well as take anger management classes and participate in a domestic violence program. He cannot have further contact with Yolanda.

Gigi and Malik have reportedly split following the ordeal, which occurred about a month ago in Gigi’s house in Pennsylvania. Since the incident, the new mom issued a statement through her representatives, asking for privacy at this time.

It was just earlier this week that Bella shared a message about how much she adored spending time with her niece Khai.

"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there," Bella told E!'s Daily Pop. "I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better."