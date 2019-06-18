Bella Hadid Apologizes After Being Accused of Racism and Offending Fans from the Middle East

Supermodel Bella Hadid is apologizing to fans who were offended by a recent post on her Instagram Story.

The controversy started after Hadid, 22, posted a photo on her Instagram Story featuring her shoe up against an airport window. In the background are airplanes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Critics were upset as in the photo, her foot was positioned so that she showed the sole of her foot towards the flags on the plane’s tails which is disrespectful in Arabic culture, spurring the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist. Several on Twitter also called for brands that work with Hadid, like Dior and Calvin Klein, to stop using her in their ad campaigns.

Hadid apologized in both English and Arabic on her Twitter and Instagram Story, saying that photo had “nothing to do with politics,” and in a separate tweet on Monday added that “this was an honest mistake on an early morning.”

“I am posting this to clear up a few things that have been weighing on my heart,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories Monday. “To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage. I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

“Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East.”

