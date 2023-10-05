‘He Believed He Had a Level of Immunity’: Social Media Uncovers Multiple Interviews Revealing Keefe D Self-Snitching About Tupac’s Murder

West Coast author and South Side Compton Crip Keefe D has been indicted on murder charges for the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur. Authorities arrested Keefe D on Friday, Sept. 29, after investigating claims that he knew the actual killer of the Death Row star. Many have known for years that he claims he was one of the four men in the car when the Harlem-born recording artist was killed.

Law enforcement is now saying that he was the mastermind behind everything, stringing this conclusion based on the many interviews he has made about the incident.

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime, and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out,” said Las Vegas Police Lt. Jason Johansson at a news conference last week.

Trending Today:

Over the 27 years since the “Dear Mama” rapper was slain, Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, has written about the killing and has done several videos with Vlad TV breaking down what he claims he remembers from that night in Las Vegas.

In these interviews, he has talked about being in the car with the shooters, seemingly admitting that he was a part of the mission to take Tupac’s life after the rapper had an altercation with Keefe’s nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

Keefe D, seemingly obsessed with every detail of the murder and Tupac’s life, kept articles, VHS tapes, and all kinds of artifacts from the mid-1990s and the “Poetic Justice” star’s life. Many of those items were seized by police after he, yet again, did interviews about the deceased rap legend.

Keefe D said in one recorded conversation that when he and three others pulled up in the white Cadillac beside the BMW that Suge Knight was driving he saw Tupac reach for a gun. This put everyone on alert that something was about to jump off.

In one segment of a compilation video from X user @shannonsharpee, where police are interviewing him, he detailed the shooting. He confessed that it was by happenstance that he didn’t murder the chart-topper.

“He [Orlando Anderson] leaned over on the window, we rolled down the window, popped him [Tupac Shakur]. If they were rolling on my side, I would have popped them.”

Keefe D on vlad tv confessing & talking about pulling up next to Tupac car with Orlando Anderson & shooting him pic.twitter.com/bJzEYI8JOs — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 29, 2023

The edit cuts back to VladTV, and Vlad says he wouldn’t go into details about the shooting, despite Keefe D explicitly writing about it in his book, “Compton Street Legend.”

In 2018, BET aired the “Death Row Chronicles” series, where, once again, Keefe D shared details surrounding the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur.

“I’m the only one alive who can really tell you the story about the Tupac killing,” Keefe D said. Keefe D, who says he was diagnosed with cancer, also explained he had “nothing else to lose.”

Recently, DJ Vlad was asked by Piers Morgan if he thought Keefe D was incriminating himself during the interviews.

The YouTuber said, “I think that he believed that he had a level of immunity when he did that proffer agreement.” He also said that the former gangster was telling people he had cancer, “so maybe he didn’t think he had much time to live, so he was just kind of letting it loose at that point.”

During the investigation, Keefe D was interviewed by now-retired homicide detective Greg Kading and reportedly given a proffer agreement by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The proffer agreement simply said that when you sit down and talk to us, whatever you say that is self-incriminating, we won’t use against you,” Kading told NBC News. “It’s not immunity.”

He not only talked about his involvement in crimes, but he named others like Bad Boy executive Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In his 2019 memoir, Keefe D claims that he met with Combs at Greenblatt’s Deli, where the record executive allegedly ordered the hit on Tupac and Suge Knight in exchange for $1 million.

Keefe D says he told the Bad Boy head honcho, “That’s not a problem,” and when the Tupac was done, he and his crew returned to their hotel and “pop our bottles and partied like it was any other night.” Keefe D says they never received their $500,000 reward.

Based on Keefe’s confessions, one person on the X platform said others should be going down.

“If Keefe D is charged with murder then Diddy should be charged with conspiracy to murder ,he put a $1M bounty on 2pacs head and put a bounty on death row chains.says the Self Snitch Keefe D,” a tweet read.

If Keefe D is charged with murder then Diddy should be charged with conspiracy to murder,he put a $1M bounty on 2pacs head and put a bounty on death row chains.says the Self Snitch Keefe D. pic.twitter.com/oHnviuvv60 — Dirtbag Leftist (@RealistFNW) September 29, 2023

Other tweets mocked him for “bragging for years about being in the car and bragging about being the one who passed the gun to his nephew that shot 2pac,” and now it all is coming to bite him in the rear.

Now, with new interest in the case, many wonder if justice will ever come.

While his sister Sekyiwa Shakur said her brother’s “life and death matters and should not go unsolved or unrecognized,” and she considers the arrest a victory, Vlad said that based on what people told him, had his mother Afeni Shakur still lived, she would be ambivalent.

“They all told me that while she was alive, she did not care about the police solving this case. The Shakur family had a very bad relationship with the police.”