Behati Prinsloo Wishes Adam Levine a Happy 40th Birthday: 'It Looks Damn Good on You'

Trying to do what lovers do, Behati Prinsloo is keeping the celebration going in the days following husband Adam Levine‘s 40th birthday on Monday.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel gave the Maroon 5 frontman a sweet social media shoutout on Friday to suggest he’s only getting better with age.

The risqué monochrome snapshop shows a shirtless (and very tattooed!) Levine positioned on top of Prinsloo, kissing her with a Mardi Gras mask on while laying on the beach.

“40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you. I wake up every morning more in love with you….happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool @adamlevine,” she captioned the photo.

And PEOPLE’s former Sexiest Man Alive agrees.

“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” the Maroon 5 frontman — referencing Brad Pitt’s film in which a man ages backwards — joked to PEOPLE last month on set of The Voice. “Maybe I was born old!”

Sharing her excitement for her husband’s milestone birthday, Prinsloo — who helped plan a blow-out bash with their family and friends in Cabo San Lucas — revealed she’s more attracted than ever to Levine.

“I definitely think the older he gets, the more he’s been taking care of himself, working out and doing yoga. He’s so aware. He also doesn’t drink much and is very much a workaholic,” Prinsloo, 30, told PEOPLE earlier this month during the 7 for All Mankind Spring/Summer 2019 Launch Party. “He works out, then he’s with family. He really is aging backwards and getting sexier with time!”

Once living the rock star life, Levine’s world has changed drastically since he wed the model nearly five years ago. The couple are doting parents to two daughters: Dusty, 2, and Gio, 13 months.

“He is an incredible dad and is very hands-on,” Prinsloo said. “He’s so dedicated and excited. It’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”

“It’s so exciting to see your partner — you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls,” she added.