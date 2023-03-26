Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine as Family Supports Singer in Vegas

Behati Prinsloo is finally giving fans a glimpse at her and Adam Levine's family of five.

On March 26, the model shared on Instagram a first pic of her and her husband's third baby, whose name and sex has not been made public.

A photo of the now-2-month-old's bare feet poking out of gray, waffle-knit pants and resting on mom's leg is included in a carousel of photos Behati posted from the family's recent trip to Las Vegas, where the singer's band Maroon 5 began a concert residency two days prior at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Behati's post also included a photo of the couple's daughters Dusty Rose Levine, 6, and Gio Grace Levine, 5, playing on a floor, as well as a pic of herself sitting with one of the girls, who is wearing noise-canceling headphones, and a snap of one of the pair's older children watching dad rehearse.

Behati also shared a mirror selfie showing herself wearing a black, halter mini dress and knee-high, platform boots, another mirror selfie showing her sitting inside a dressing room in her underwear and a pic of herself and Adam backstage, drinking from what appear to be bottles of their Calirosa Tequila.

"Vegas week 1," Behati captioned her post. "@maroon5."

The model had resumed posting pics of her husband in February after he wasn't seen on her Instagram for about five months, when she announced her pregnancy and he later faced allegations of having an affair, which he denied while also admitting that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Behati showed support for Adam following the scandal, joining him at another Maroon 5 gig in Las Vegas in October 2022. The two also made a joint appearance at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the singer recently offered a rare glimpse of his family life. "It's zone defense as they say," he joked on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest March 3. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."

He also added, "I pushed harder for the minivan. I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."

