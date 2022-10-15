Behati Prinsloo Returns to Instagram amid Adam Levine Affair Accusations with a Pointed Photo

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel

Amy Sussman/Getty Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is back on Instagram and she has a bold message.

On Friday, the 34-year-old supermodel shared a throwback photo to her Instagram Story, notably holding up her middle finger and sticking out her tongue.

Standing on a stage in front of a Victoria's Secret sign, Prinsloo sports a black top tucked into a pair of short shorts, completing her look with black tights and edgy red, strappy stilettos.

The photo marks the first time Prinsloo — who is currently pregnant — has posted on Instagram since her husband Adam Levine, 43, was accused of having an affair last month.

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Joins Adam Levine at Charity Event in Las Vegas amid Affair Accusations

https://www.instagram.com/stories/behatiprinsloo/2948919362870749024/?hl=en

Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

Cheating accusations against Levine surfaced after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine. Stroh did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

She also shared a message allegedly from the singer in which Levine appears to ask if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's unborn baby Sumner.

The Maroon 5 frontman addressed the allegations in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he began. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine continued: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Why Adam Levine Exercised 'Bad Judgment' and Crossed a Line in His Marriage: Source

A source later told PEOPLE that the rocker insists to those around him that "nothing physical happened. He swears it."

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends," the source added.

As for why the singer had flirtations outside his marriage, the source said Levine craves "female attention."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Why would he do this? He liked the attention," the source told PEOPLE. "He likes it more than most."

The source added that "during COVID-19" Levine "was isolated," however he and Prinsloo "definitely didn't break up and they weren't on a break."