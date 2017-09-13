Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Are Expecting Baby No. 2 -- See Her Baby Bump Reveal!

Adam Levine's bae Behati is bumpin' with another baby!

Looks like we're about to have another little Levine running around!

Adam Levine's supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, revealed a burgeoning baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday, to reveal she and her Maroon 5 crooner husband are expecting their second child.

MORE: Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet Message to Her 'Ride or Die' Adam Levine on Their Wedding Anniversary

"ROUND 2," the 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model captioned the mirror pic of her debuting the bump in a two-piece undergarment.

ET has reached out to Levine's rep for comment.

Looks like Dusty Rose isn't going to be the baby anymore! The superstar couple's daughter was born on Sept. 21, 2016.

MORE: Adam Levine Posts 'Close to Perfect' Photo of Him and Wife Behati

Congrats to the happy family!

Watch the video below for how mama and daughter celebrated dad's birthday earlier this year in matching anklets.

Related Gallery

Related Articles