The beginning of Avengers: Infinity War is set to shock Marvel fans

Marvel fans may have to have their hankies at the ready from the end of the trailers, if rumours just dropping from Avengers: Infinity War are to be believed.

It’s long been suspected that not all the Avengers will make it through their incursion with supervillain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

But reports – and potential spoilers – suggest that the manner in which this happens will include some shock and awe at the very beginning of the film.

A ‘reliable’ source told the Screen Geek website: “The beginning of Avengers: Infinity War features the death of a major Marvel character.

“Some fans will be expecting it, while others will be blindsided. It sets the tone for the rest of the movie – as well as the future of the MCU.

“It’s good that the Russo Brothers are telling fans to be emotionally prepared for the film – because they’ll definitely need to be. Whether you’re expecting it or not, it’s going to be BIG.”

Well, we’re all expecting it now, so thanks for that, but who it will be is another matter, and also how ‘major’ we’re talking here.

Some reckon that it could be Loki, Thor’s mischievous adopted brother, played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel movies.

View photos More

With the Russo Brothers previously characterising the movie as being ‘about Thanos and Thor’, that would perhaps make sense, in terms of a story arc based on Thor’s revenge, and would be particularly powerful, considering Loki has only just recently decided to join the good guys, following the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

Others reckon that Chris Evans’ Captain America is for the chop, or even Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man.

Whoever it is, we’ll find out on April 26 when it’s released across the UK.

