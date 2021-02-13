'I began to cry': Janet Jackson thanks fans as album 'Control' charts again after 35 years

Janet Jackson shared a video on Twitter Saturday saying she is "thankful" for God and fans after her album "Control" charted at No. 1 35 years later after its release.

"I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me," she said.

On Feb. 4, the pop artist's "Control" album turned 35. The album was Jackson's third studio album and included five chart-making songs like "What Have You Done for Me Lately." After the anniversary, the album rose to the No.1 spot on Apple's Top 40 US Pop Album chart.

After its release "Control" spent 91 weeks on the Billboard top R&B and hip-hop album chart, peaking at No. 1 for the first time April 19, 1986.

"I want to thank all of you for making Control number one once again after 35 years," she said in the video. "I never, never, in a million years I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so so much."

Her expression of gratitude comes one day after Justin Timberlake expressed remorse to Jackson for his response after the 2004 Super Bowl halftime incident.

At the end of their shared performance, Timberlake tugged on part of Jackson’s outfit, leading to a wardrobe malfunction briefly exposing her right breast in front of a TV audience of 140 million viewers.

The incident negatively affected Jackson's career she was forced to apologize and spent the tour promoting her album "Damita Jo" answering questions about the incident.

Timberlake posted a public apology to both Jackson and Britney Spears a week after documentary "Framing Britney Spears" was released on Hulu leading fans to criticize Timberlake's past behavior.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," Timberlake wrote.

Jackson did not mention Timberlake's apology in her recent video, but it was Timberlake's first public apology since 2004.

