The Beekeeper: Bridge

Lifestyle TechCrunch

Yeah, you may not think it's a "teen angst mallgoth monday morning," but Spotify knows something you don't. With the sudden uptick in posts about Spotify's Daylists, you'd think that the feature only just came out, but it actually launched in September. Now, searches for "daylist" on Spotify have spiked nearly 20,000%, the company told TechCrunch.