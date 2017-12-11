Study finds one Netflix user watched Bee Movie 357 times in 2017

Considering its credulity-testing premise – a woman really leaves her fiancé for a bee? She might be a florist, but come on – someone in the UK really likes Bee Movie.

And we mean REALLY likes it. Perhaps a bit too much.

According to the Netflix end of year report, one household managed to squeeze in watching it a staggering 357 times.

That’s nearly once every day. Or to put another way, watching it constantly for 23.5 days non stop.

The movie 2007, and starred Jerry Seinfeld voicing Barry B. Benson, a bee who decides to sue the human race for bee exploitation.

It was a quietly bizarre plot, also featuring Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, Chris Rock and John Goodman on the voice cast, and it failed to make much of a dent at the box office, nor manage to garner anything other than middling reviews from the critics.

But still, Seinfeld, who also wrote the movie, will be happy that at least one person appears to love it unconditionally.

Other stats to come in from the streaming company’s data review found that the average user streamed 60 movies each from the service this year.

Meanwhile, subscribers around the world watched 140 million hours of Netflix per day this year, amounting to a billion hours per week.

