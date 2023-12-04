New Bedford abolitionist Mary Polly Johnson's biopic wraps filming: Here's whats next

Seth Chitwood, The Standard-Times
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW BEDFORD ― Completing production on Nov. 13, "Sweet Freedom,” the short film focusing on the story of Mary Polly Johnson filmed in the New Bedford area, is ready to start post-production.

"Our 5-day production was a rollercoaster of challenges, the kind that rarely come the way of independent filmmakers early in their career," said writer and director Alyssa Botelho.

"Each day brought a new obstacle, from synchronizing a horse-drawn carriage with a man on horseback to orchestrating a party scene in a mansion and wrangling child actors just hours before a major fight scene."

Set in 1839 New Bedford, the short film focuses on the life of Black abolitionist Mary Polly Johnson. Written and directed by Botelho, the film explores Johnson’s entrepreneurial journey, family life and her involvement in the Underground Railroad.

Who is Mary Polly Johnson?

Born in 1795, Johnson was a prominent Black abolitionist and public speaker during the early 19th century. Her public speaking engagements to support the antislavery cause included speaking engagements at African Meeting Houses (churches) and conventions held by the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society.

She was active in the efforts to abolish slavery in the United States before the passage of the 13th Amendment and the Emancipation Proclamation.

Curious Southcoast: How abolitionist Mary 'Polly' Johnson made her mark on New Bedford

Filming took place across the South Coast area

At various locations around New Bedford, Freetown, Marion, and South Dartmouth, the movie was filmed Nov. 9-13, featuring an array of period scenes from horse and stagecoach chases to mansion parties.

"The film's quality is set to match the caliber of our cast and crew, and the vibrant energy on set. Crafting an exceptional film and having a blast doing it? Believe it or not, that's a rare combo," she said, adding that veteran crew members told her it was “the most visually stunning film they've worked on yet."

What to watch next: New Bedford-inspired movie starring Tommy Lee Jones set to premiere Dec. 15.

Botelho has also directed and written the short films “Junkie,” “Seacrets,” “The Things We Leave Behind,” “Santa’s Bell,” and four installations of “Hometown Haunts” about ghost stories in the Fairhaven area.

Brandice Peltier, who plays Polly Johnson, recently performed the one-woman show “Queen Bess, The Bessie Coleman Story,” as well as appeared in “Think Like a Killer” on the ID Channel.

A still from 'Sweet Freedom,' a short film about Mary Polly Johnson.
A still from 'Sweet Freedom,' a short film about Mary Polly Johnson.

The cast also stars Kayla Garabedian as Patty, Mark Bracich as Ridgell, Precious Osarenkhoe as Betsey Gibson as well as cast members Aria Jamilla, Paul Kandarian, Peter Mendes and Mamadou Toure as Frederick Douglas.

The short film is also still raising funds on IndieGoGo, a crowdsourcing website. All the information about the film is on the fundraising page as well as asking people to help support the film financially. As of Nov. 29, the page had raised $4,835 out of its $10,000 goal.

Heading into the editing room

As Botelho dives into the editing process, she said she is eager to piece everything together alongside her editor, Nick Doyle.

Precious Osarenkhoe who plays Betsey Gibson, left, and Brandice Peltier who plays Mary Polly Johnson, right, in the upcoming short film "Sweet Freedom."
Precious Osarenkhoe who plays Betsey Gibson, left, and Brandice Peltier who plays Mary Polly Johnson, right, in the upcoming short film "Sweet Freedom."

"They say a film is written three times: on the page, on set, and in the editing room. Having witnessed first-hand the raw emotional performances from our cast and watching the beautiful footage on the monitors, I'm confident we've got a gem on our hard drives," she said.

When the film is completed, Botelho said she plans to host public screenings in New England, visit New England high schools to enrich education on the pre-Civil War era, offer "Masterclass" lessons for aspiring filmmakers in SouthCoast Massachusetts, and enter into top-tier film festivals like Tribeca and Sundance.

More: Want to create a holiday card for a hospitalized child? Here's how at the Dartmouth Mall.

She said she has a script idea for a feature film down the road.

"This is a film poised to make waves well beyond New England, and I couldn't be prouder of my team," Botelho said.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter:@ChitwoodReports.Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Alyssa Botelho's short film 'Sweet Freedom' completes filming in MA

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify laying off 17 percent of employees across the company

    In a pre-holiday shocker, Spotify is laying off 17 percent of its workforce across the company.

  • Emma Stone joins 'SNL' five-timers club with standout sketch that gave viewers 'more cowbell' vibes

    Move over Bruce Dickinson, SNL Host Emma Stone is coming for your cowbell in a fan-favorite sketch.

  • Spotify cuts 17% jobs amid rising capital costs

    Spotify is eliminating about 17% jobs, its third round of layoffs this year, as the music streaming looks to become "both productive and efficient." In a note to employees Monday, Spotify founder and chief executive Daniel Ek said right-sizing the workforce is crucial for the company to face the "challenges ahead." Spotify employs about 10,000 people, meaning that Monday's move will impact over 1,500 employees.

  • 49ers are top dog, Packers are scary, first overall pick race | Sunday Night Blitz

    Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Week 13 Wrap: Deebo Samuel's fantasy football eruption fuels 49ers' thrashing of Eagles

    Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Sunday's Week 13 action, headlined by the 49ers' demolishing of the previously 10-1 Eagles.

  • Meta's latest AI suite makes speech translation more seamless and expressive

    Meta's latest AI suite claims to enable seamless, expressive real-time speech translation.

  • The Playlist: Fantasy basketball Week 7 waiver wire pickups & In-season Tournament info you need to know

    With the In-Season Tournament nearly at the finish line, fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus presents his top waiver wire pickups and important advice for the week ahead.

  • India's MoveinSync eyes $50–60M in fresh funding

    MoveinSync, an Indian startup offering mobility solutions to blue-chip companies for workplace commute, is engaging with investors to raise a growth round, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 14-year-old startup is engaging with investors to raise about $50–$60 million, part of which is to offer partial exit to some early backers, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Bessemer Venture Partners is one of the investors that is engaging with MoveinSync, two people said.

  • Ranking every college football bowl game from worst to best

    The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.

  • Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game tonight on NBC

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.