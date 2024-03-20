Radio 1's Big Weekend: Coldplay join Raye and Chase & Status as headliners

Coldplay said they were "excited" to play Big Weekend

Coldplay will headline Radio 1's Big Weekend on the Sunday of this year's festival.

The band will play the main stage, in Stockwood Park, Luton.

They join record-breaking Brit Award winner Raye, Charli XCX and Chase & Status as headliners across the three-day event.

Sabrina Carpenter and Vampire Weekend will also hit the main stage on the final day of the festival on 24-26 May.

On the new music stage, CMAT, beabadoobee and Olivia Dean have been announced as part of the line-up for the Sunday.

Raye will top Saturday's bill at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton

Chase & Status and Becky Hill were the first headline acts announced for this year's Big Weekend on Monday.

They will play the main stage on the opening Friday, alongside acts like Rudimental and Ella Henderson, with artists such as Aitch, Griff and Mabel announced as playing the main stage on Saturday.

Dimension, Diplo, Kenya Grace and Hannah Laing were also confirmed for Friday's new music stage line-up, with The Last Dinner Party, Cat Burns and Caity Baser due to play the stage on Saturday.

This year's Big Weekend will be the first time acts have played across all of the event's four stages for three full days - in previous years Friday was reserved for an 18-plus dance night.

Becky Hill will top Friday's bill at 2024's Big Weekend

Stockwood Park is in the south of the town, about a 10-minute drive from Luton FC's ground at Kenilworth Road.

The ground became football's most-memed away end when the club returned to the Premier League in 2023.

Luton is also the hometown of actress Emily Atack, presenter Stacy Dooley and cricketer Monty Panesar.

The festival returned in 2022 in Coventry after a break in the previous two years due to Covid-19.

There are 100,000 tickets available for 2024's Big Weekend, with a portion of those reserved for people from Luton and the surrounding area.

Last year Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, and The 1975 topped the Big Weekend bill in Dundee.

Weekend tickets for 2024 go on sale from 17:00 GMT on Thursday and will cost £29.50, plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket.

