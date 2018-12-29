Bebe Rexha Calls Out Married Football Player for Texting Her: 'That Don't Fly with Me'

Bebe Rexha is exposing the truth.

On Friday, the singer blasted an unnamed football player, who had texted her earlier in the day, to make a point that his alleged behavior as a married man with three kids was unacceptable.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life,” Rexha, 29, questioned before continuing, “And they are cheaters and waste your time.”

In a screenshot that Rexha shared on Instagram Story, the athlete referred to her as a “friend” and then asked when he would see her in person — which the “Meant to Be” singer quickly shut down, instead listing her upcoming performances.

Following their conversation, Rexha demanded, “You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f— alone.”

And in a separate post, she continued, “Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s— don’t fly with me.”

