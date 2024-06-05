Beaver Dam's 'Sounds on 2nd' returns Friday

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission will welcome the return of its free summer concert series — “Sounds on 2nd” — starting Friday along Second Street in downtown Beaver Dam.

The event will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. most Fridays throughout the months of June until Sept. 6, featuring “some of the region’s most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community,” according to a press release.

The event will enter its ninth season in existence and has continued to see growth and interest, especially since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Heath Eric, of The Eric Group and promoter of the event.

“That just keeps continuing every year. We saw that coming back in 2021, 2022 and, of course, last year,” he said. “Folks just want to get out and have a good time, and they keep coming out.”

A few changes were made to the series this year such as a larger stage for the artists, vendors offering the likes of ice cream, lemonade shake-ups, Popsicles, shaved ice and bounce houses and activities for children being offered on select nights.

“It’s just really gonna … increase the excitement to draw folks to downtown Beaver Dam,” Eric said.

“We are excited to present another season of our ‘Sounds on 2nd’ series. We’ve worked hard this year to make several positive improvements and have more offerings for fans,” said Shelby Whitely, executive director of Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, in a release. “Grab your lawn chairs, and come out and join us. Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky, is the place to be on Friday nights.”

The concert series will start on Friday with the Andy Brasher Band, followed by Barrett on June 14, the group Galactic Foghorn performing June 21 and Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band concluding the month on June 28.

“Sounds” will then take a pause at the beginning of July as the city will put on its 10th “Sparks in the Park” event in honor of the July 4 holiday at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. The concert will feature groups Van Winkle & The Spirits,

The Jukes and TRIPPP along with a fireworks show.

The series will pick back up on July 12 with the Josh Merritt Band, U-Turn on July 19 and Uncharted performing on July 26.

The month of August will kick off with Derailed on Aug. 2, TAILGATE on Aug. 9, The Country Beavers taking the stage on Aug. 16, and groups the Blackford Creek Band and Whiskey Row putting on sets Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, respectively.

The final act of the season will be Arianna & The Bourbon Britches on Sept. 6.

With selecting the lineup, Eric said he and the company work closely with Whitely and the commission itself along with Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur and the city. “It’s a real hometown, homegrown event right there on Second Street,” he said. “... We want to bring in some local, regional favorites and some bands that have done really well there and bands that have always been wanting to work with us.”

Additionally, Eric said the aim is to “mix it up a little bit” in terms of the selection.

“We try to bring in some new ones each year,” he said. “We literally get hundreds of bands’ interests, and unfortunately the slots are limited so we work together with our group and select the ones that are gonna fit, and check those boxes and the ones that we think are really gonna bring some great value and excitement to the series.”

While the city sees a large boost of tourism with shows at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Eric said “Sounds on 2nd” tends to bring in a dedicated crowd of its own while helping attract new visitors to the city.

“... ‘Sounds on 2nd’ is a big local draw and a big regional draw — Owensboro, Bowling Green, folks within an hour or two will come in on a regular basis …,” he said. “... The neat thing with ‘Sounds on 2nd’ is, for the most part, with a few exceptions, the majority of our shows at the Dam are on a Saturday, so it really gives folks that weekend experience. ... It gives those folks from out-of-town, out-of-state, and, in some instances out-of-country, that little flair, that little excitement, that hometown hospitality when they stumble upon this cool, free street festival the night before (a) world-class concert.”

For more information, visit beaverdamtourism.com.