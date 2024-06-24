Beaver Dam woman named Miss Wisconsin 2024, will compete for Miss America 2025

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday evening, a new Miss Wisconsin was crowned in Oshkosh, qualifying for the Miss America competition in 2025.

22-year-old Mandi Genord of Beaver Dam swept the title among 30 others from across Wisconsin.

“For six years, I have dreamt of this exact moment,” Genord said in a Facebook post. “This organization has continually shaped the course of my life.”

Genord is a 2024 graduate of the University of Alabama, earning degrees in Political Science, Communication Studies and Dance. She plans on attending law school to become an adoption attorney, according to a release.

During the contest, Genord did a contemporary jazz dance to “You Don’t Own Me” during the talent phase of the competition, and her community service initiative is Movement Matters.

The third former Miss Wisconsin Teen to earn this title, Genord was the runner-up in last year’s competition.

