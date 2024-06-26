A Beauty Mogul Swaps His Newport Beach Mansion for a Los Angeles Pied-à-Terre

After seeking a Los Angeles pied-à-terre to replace their Newport Beach mansion, celebrity hair stylist-turned-haircare pioneer Jim Markham and his wife Cheryl have settled on a snazzy condo in a full-service building that comes complete with the prerequisite house car and personal driver they desired to whisk them around the city.

The longtime Orange County couple—who are in the midst of selling their home in Orange County’s affluent guard-gated Big Canyon community—paid $6.2 million for the ritzy residence, which rests on the 14th floor of the Beverly West building, a luxe 22-story boutique condo tower nestled along the Wilshire Corridor that sports 35 units overlooking the Los Angeles Country Club and has been occupied by notable celebs like The Weeknd.

The seller was building developer Emaar Properties (of Burj Kkalifa fame). Originally listed for a speck under $7 million earlier this year, the posh pad ultimately went to the Markhams at a discount. Both sides of the deal were handled by exclusive Beverly West listing agents Amir Ensani, Tomer Fridman, and Sally Forster Jones of Compass.

The fully furnished condo has a private vestibule that opens to a great room sporting a living area, a dining room, and a kitchen.

Once they make themselves at home in their new two-bedroom, four-bath digs, the Markhams will enjoy a little more than 4,150 square feet of open-plan living space boasting a full swath of modern furnishings and private elevator access, plus floor-to-ceiling walls of glass offering up panoramic vistas stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Monica Mountains to Downtown L.A.

Other highlights include a marble-clad vestibule that opens to a glass-lined great room hosting a spacious living area with a built-in entertainment console and access to a terrace, as well as a formal dining room that connects to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with sleek cabinetry, an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances, and a wine fridge. An opulent primary suite has its own terrace, as well as a bespoke closet and dual baths.

Topping it all off are plenty of building amenities—courtesy of a hefty $7,407 monthly HOA fee—including 24/7 security, valet parking, a saltwater pool and spa, a fitness center, and even a helipad.

Dual baths boast luxe amenities like marble floors and a soaking tub set against a jaw-dropping view.

Throughout his lengthy career, 80-year-old Markham has founded five successful haircare companies, including PureOlogy Serious Color Care and ColorProof Color Care Authority. He got his start working with hairstylist-to-the-stars Jay Sebring, who was murdered in 1969 by Manson Family members at actress Sharon Tate’s L.A. home. He went on to acquire Sebring’s business and pen the book Big Lucky: Serial Entrepreneur Jim Markham’s Secret Formula for Success.

The couple’s newly rebuilt Newport Beach home, coming to the market soon with Rex McKown of Compass, has 5,866 square feet of living space on a secluded peninsula parcel spanning one-third acres. Back in summer 2021, the Markhams sold an ocean-view estate in Orange County’s Crystal Cove community to Niagara Bottling owner and CEO Andy Peykoff for nearly $16.5 million, or around $7.2 million more than they paid for the place in 2007.

