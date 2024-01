Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds. With their best friends in tow and Abby’s six-figure poker winnings, they travel to Mexico, where they can enjoy a wild, lavish honeymoon. But as chaos follows “Trabby” at every turn, they must decide if they belong together – or if this marriage is another disaster waiting to happen.

