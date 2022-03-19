Surprise! Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats headphones and earbuds — save up to $80

Rudie Obias
·3 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

3 styles of Beats earbuds
This selection is enough to bum you out that you have only two ears. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a peaceful respite from the noisome world outside? Maybe you want to rock out during your neighborhood run? Well, you’re in luck! Amazon’s having a massive sale on all sorts of Beats headphones and earbuds.

Right now, you can score up to $80 off the gold standard in personal audio here, and a sale this wide and deep is a rarity — don't sleep on it!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No sweat. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop the Beats headphones sale below:

Save $80: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Glacier Blue powerbeats pro
Choose from 6 color options. (Photo: Amazon)

The Beats Powerbeats Pro ($180 for Black, Ivory and Navy and $170 for Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue and Lava Red) have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should: a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that provide a secure fit and, most important, top-notch sound with rib-rattling bass. They also feature the brand’s ‘Fast Fuel’ technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on a five-minute charge. Now, that’s fast!

"First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands," one enthusiastic reviewer shared. "These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!"

$170 $250 at Amazon

Save $30: Beats Studio Buds

Red Beats earbuds with matching red wireless charging case.
Go with classic black or white or be bold with red. (Photo: Amazon)

The Studio Buds pack in the noise with their custom audio drivers and dual-element design. The latter results in a powerful, dynamic, and well-balanced sound that’s bound to appeal to just about everyone. Plus, the noise cancellation is solid for a sub-$200 product.

The Studio Buds are as comfy as they are minuscule (they only weigh about 5 grams!). One user says they are "way better" than Apple AirPods, explaining that the AirPods kept falling out. "These fit perfect and don’t even feel like I have anything in my ear...If anybody loves the bass in songs these are great! Absolutely love this product!"

Over 18,000 Amazon reviewers give these five stars. Get up to 8 hours of listening time with one charge (plus 16 additional hours with the charging case). Available in black, red or white.

$120 $150 at Amazon

Save $20: Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Yuzu Yellow Beats wireless earbuds with neck cord.
Choose from four fun shades. (Photo: Amazon)

 

Simply put, these Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds make life easier. With a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, they’re ready to go when you are. Four eartip sizes and a Fles-Form cable equal all day comfort for listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls. Audio Sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams.

Over 24,500 Amazon shoppers give these five stars. One such customer says, "If you are an Apple/iPhone user and want to have some decent headphones with the same wizardry of AirPods built in, but don't want to pay $150+ for AirPods - you won't be disappointed." Available in Beats Black, Flame Blue, Smoke Gray and Yuzu Yellow.

$50 $70 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's 'cheapest' cardboard beds can be bought and shipped to adventurous sleepers in the US for $50

    A Japanese company specializing in cardboard boxes, Aasu Danboru (“Earth Cardboard”), has designed a cardboard bed that is available to purchase online for $50. Cardboard beds have been used for some time in Japan at evacuation centers during disaster reliefs due to the ease of mass production, transport and disposal. Earth Cardboard, however, has made the bed available to everyone through online retailer Rakuten.

  • iPhone 14 render leak shows Apple’s unannounced iPhone design

    The first iPhone 14 Pro renders leaked earlier this week, showcasing the rumored notch replacement for the iPhone 14 Pro models that Apple is expected to release this year. It turns out that CAD renders for the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 have now also leaked. What’s more, they seem to confirm claims the handset will … The post iPhone 14 render leak shows Apple’s unannounced iPhone design appeared first on BGR.

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • Apple Mac Studio review: Big Mac mini

    Apple's Mac Studio is the desktop many creatives have been waiting for.

  • 'It's Scary'

    CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. Days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

  • Ready for warmer weather? Katchy, the wildly popular bug trap, is on sale for $27

    See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy for 40 percent off.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    My main concern with most cryptocurrencies is utility. That compares very unfavorably to numerous peers, particularly the 50,000 TPS that is the apparent speed limit of archrival Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or even the 250 TPS of another would-be "Ethereum killer," Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

  • Samsung's Galaxy A53 offers 5G and a 120Hz screen for $450

    The Galaxy A53 and A33 combine decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic. They also combine 5G connectivity with the company's more powerful 5nm Exynos chips, arriving for the first time to its midrange devices.

  • Scammers are using Apple’s own tools to install malware on your iPhone

    Malicious apps make their way on to the Google Play store way too often. We have covered these incidents repeatedly in recent years, and the scammers always appear to be one step ahead of Google. Though Apple is better at keeping malicious apps at bay, iPhone malware is still a real problem. In fact, according … The post Scammers are using Apple’s own tools to install malware on your iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • 10 Settings To Change In GTA Online On PS5 And Xbox Series X/S

    Grand Theft Auto Online will never die. Rockstar will just keep porting it to future consoles until the heat death of the universe. (Or until people stop playing it…whichever comes first.) And so, because the universe is still kicking and people are still playing, Rockstar recently ported GTA Online onto PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. These new ports come with a large, possibly overwhelming amount of settings to fiddle with, including the ability to change how the game handles ray-tracing, important d

  • Over 33,000 Amazon shoppers say these are the best no-show socks — and they're just $3 each

    "The comfort can only be known by experiencing it for yourself."

  • The New iPad Air Might Convince You to Ditch Your Laptop

    We review Apple’s newly released iPad Air. Read on to see if it’s worth it.

  • Amazon's weekend deals are here, and they are spectacular — starting at just $10

    Amazon's weekend sale is stacked with great deals on beloved brands like Sony, Amazon, Revlon and more!

  • Google Maps outages are being reported worldwide. Use these alternatives to get around

    It’s OK, Google Maps lovers. You will get through this.

  • Razer Audio Mixer: A mixed bag with a very un-Razer name

    Shockingly not given a Razer-like name, the Audio Mixer is simply what it is — an audio mixer.

  • Engadget Podcast: Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the Mac Studio

    This week, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33, the company’s new feature-packed mid-range phones.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on Apple's Mac Studio

    Today’s tech headlines: Samsung's Galaxy A53 offers 5G, quad cameras and a 120Hz screen for $450, Apple will fix the Studio Display's underperforming webcam, Roomba robot vac update adds Siri voice support and more.

  • Discounted wireless CarPlay adapter adds wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

    Why would you plug in your phone when you could use a wireless CarPlay adapter? iPhone users typically love Apple’s CarPlay system, and it’s easy to see why once you’ve tried it. But if you have to plug in your phone in order to use CarPlay in your car, you’re not enjoying the best possible … The post Discounted wireless CarPlay adapter adds wireless Apple CarPlay to your car appeared first on BGR.

  • Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device

    Now the new Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone SE buyers choosing AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) or T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) can enter the data and connect to their carrier when they power on the device, Bloomberg reports. The “on-device authentication” process will begin in stores on March 29 and will likely take the edge off the customer service by preventing activation server overload. Users can also purchase an iPhone SE in stores with Apple Card monthly installment plans without connecting it to a c

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.