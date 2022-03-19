Surprise! Amazon is having a flash sale on Beats headphones and earbuds — save up to $80

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need a peaceful respite from the noisome world outside? Maybe you want to rock out during your neighborhood run? Well, you’re in luck! Amazon’s having a massive sale on all sorts of Beats headphones and earbuds.

Right now, you can score up to $80 off the gold standard in personal audio here, and a sale this wide and deep is a rarity — don't sleep on it!

Save $80: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

The Beats Powerbeats Pro ($180 for Black, Ivory and Navy and $170 for Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue and Lava Red) have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should: a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional earhooks that provide a secure fit and, most important, top-notch sound with rib-rattling bass. They also feature the brand’s ‘Fast Fuel’ technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on a five-minute charge. Now, that’s fast!

"First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands," one enthusiastic reviewer shared. "These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in-ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!"

$170 $250 at Amazon

Save $30: Beats Studio Buds

The Studio Buds pack in the noise with their custom audio drivers and dual-element design. The latter results in a powerful, dynamic, and well-balanced sound that’s bound to appeal to just about everyone. Plus, the noise cancellation is solid for a sub-$200 product.

The Studio Buds are as comfy as they are minuscule (they only weigh about 5 grams!). One user says they are "way better" than Apple AirPods, explaining that the AirPods kept falling out. "These fit perfect and don’t even feel like I have anything in my ear...If anybody loves the bass in songs these are great! Absolutely love this product!"

Over 18,000 Amazon reviewers give these five stars. Get up to 8 hours of listening time with one charge (plus 16 additional hours with the charging case). Available in black, red or white.

$120 $150 at Amazon

Save $20: Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Simply put, these Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds make life easier. With a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, they’re ready to go when you are. Four eartip sizes and a Fles-Form cable equal all day comfort for listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls. Audio Sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams.

Over 24,500 Amazon shoppers give these five stars. One such customer says, "If you are an Apple/iPhone user and want to have some decent headphones with the same wizardry of AirPods built in, but don't want to pay $150+ for AirPods - you won't be disappointed." Available in Beats Black, Flame Blue, Smoke Gray and Yuzu Yellow.

$50 $70 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

