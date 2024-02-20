The Beatles: Sir Sam Mendes to direct four films - one about each band member

The Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1964

Director Sir Sam Mendes is to make four separate films about The Beatles - one from each band member's perspective.

Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all granted permission and music rights for the four films.

The Oscar-winning director said he was "honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time".

He added that he was "excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies".

The films, made by Sony Pictures and Sir Sam's Neal Street Productions, will be released in cinemas in 2027.

The Beatles left to right: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr, at the ABC Cinema in Exeter, 14 November 1963

The project marks the first time Apple Corps and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film, according to a statement.

Sir Sam has previously directed films such as 1917, American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Empire of Light and two James Bond movies - Skyfall and Spectre.

