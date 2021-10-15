The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok.

For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group.

Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love Me Do,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Something,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Day Tripper” and “Paperback Writer.”

TikTok fans will be able to follow @TheBeatles, an account dedicated to the group. The Fab Four’s foray onto TikTok coincides with the global release of the remixed and expanded special edition of “Let It Be” by Apple Corps/Capitol/UMe.

In addition to making the songs available to TikTok users, @TheBeatles on TikTok promises to feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the “Let It Be” sessions, which is the subject of “Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s documentary film coming to Disney Plus in November. The Beatles’ TikTok channel also promises to provide deep dives into the creation of individual songs, featuring interviews with McCartney and Ringo Starr.

McCartney joined TikTok last December to help promote the release of his new album “McCartney III,” and this past July, Starr joined TikTok as part of his annual #PeaceandLove birthday celebration. George Harrison’s solo catalog was launched in August, celebrating the release of his acclaimed “All Things Must Pass” album in a special 50th Anniversary Edition, while Lennon’s solo catalog was launched on TikTok last October to celebrate what would have been his 80th birthday.

